the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 December 2021
- Tuesday
New World Literature Today | Klaus Wagenbach (1930-2021)
Amitav Ghosh Q & A | Atlas of Remote Islands review
New World Literature Today
The January-February issue of World Literature Today is now out, with a special section on the NSK Neustadt Prize-winner, Cynthia Leitich Smith.
Lots of good material, as always -- and don't forget the book review section.
And remember that World Literature Today is going back to a bi-monthly schedule in 2022, so this is the first of six issues that will be appearing next year..
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Klaus Wagenbach (1930-2021)
German publisher Klaus Wagenbach -- of Verlag Klaus Wagenbach -- has passed away; see, for example, the obituary in Börsenblatt.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Amitav Ghosh Q & A
In Dissent Siddhartha Deb has a Q & A with Amitav Ghosh on The Deep History of Climate Change.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Atlas of Remote Islands review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Judith Schalansky on Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will, in Atlas of Remote Islands.
Her more recent An Inventory of Losses, in Jackie Smith's translation, won both the 2021 Warwick Prize for Women in Translation and the Helen & Kurt Wolff Translator's Prize and is now out in paperback; I just got a copy and look forward to getting to that soon, too.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
