Go Back at Once

Go Back at Once



by

Robert Aickman



Though completed in 1975, Go Back at Once was first published in 2020

was first published in 2020 The And Other Stories edition (2022) has an Introduction by Brian Evenson

The Tartarus Press edition (2020) has an Introduction by R.B. Russell

Our Assessment:



B+ : a fun, wild ride; lovely writing

From the Reviews :

"There are many unexplained surreal images, like a man throwing a breastfeeding woman through a window, and the friends exchange inside jokes that sometimes remain obscure, but the overall effect is mesmerizing. This unconventional story gets by on the author's sly wit." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Go Back at Once is set not long after the First World War -- and reads much like an entertainment from those times. It follows the lives of young things Cressida Hazeborough and Vivien Poins, best of friends at their boarding school.

And while:

Both Cressida and Vivien were perfectly clever enough to go on to a university and, having arrived there, to excel, but there was no question of that for either of them.

When it comes to the opposite sex, I am interested only in a Man, and neither you nor I have ever met one.

'Vivien, who is Virgilio Vittore ?'

'He is a man,' replied Vivien with emphasis. 'At least I think so.'

Vittore is a great poet, and a great playwright, and a great athlete, and a great soldier, and a great leader, and a great aviator, and a great aviator, and a great lover. That most of all. He is always saying that the bays of the poet and the laurels of the victor rust before the single pure white rose of love.

'Apparently he looks terrible.'

'Vivien !'

'But he's irresistible, all the same.'

'How can he be ?'

'I don't know, Cressy. He just is. It's not the kind of thing we learnt much about.'

'It's not boring here, Wendy,' Cressida remonstrated. 'It's sometimes comic and sometimes horrid. Not boring for a minute.'

'Perfect solitude or perfect sympathy,' whispered Vivien.

'Who said that ?'

'André Maurois.'

Of curse they had both read Ariel, though with different results. Everyone had read Ariel.

Cressida and Vivien whispered nothing more, and it was hard to estimate how long they stayed.

I am not a quack purveying instant cures. I do not offer cures at all. There are no cures. I explore. I penetrate. Often it is necessary to wander with a patient, to mountaineer with a patient, to starve with a patient, nearly to drown or suffocate with a patient, to wrestle in depth with a patient. My patients are antagonists, Cressida, and I offer nothing whatever that does not have to be worked for, waited for, and watched for with tender anxiety, like a mother watching over a very sick child, who will almost certainly die.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2021

And Other Stories publicity page

Tartarus Press publicity page

Robert Aickman at the Encyclopedia of Fantasy

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

About the Author :

British author Robert Aickman lived 1914 to 1981.

