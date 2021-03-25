Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Death of Vazir-Mukhtar



by

Yury Tynyanov



Russian title: Смерть Вазир-Мухтара

Translated by Anna Kurkina Rush and Christopher Rush

Previously translated as Death and Diplomacy in Persia by Alec Brown (1938) and as Death of the Vazir-Mukhtar by Susan Causey (2018)

Our Assessment:



B+ : a fine historical novel, well-conceived

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 5/7/1969 Piotr Rawicz The NY Rev. of Books . 25/3/2021 Gary Saul Morson TLS* . 9/7/1938 R.D.Charques

[* review of a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"Tynyanov's novel relies on meticulous scholarship. It can almost be read as a straight biography of Griboedov, except at moments when the author fills in what obviously could not be documented, such as a character's passing thoughts. (...) Another fine rendition of The Death of Vazir-Mukhtar , translated by Anna Kurkina Rush and Christopher Rush, will soon be published by Columbia University Press, with a splendid introduction by Angela Brintlinger and helpful supplementary material identifying people and allusions unfamiliar to the nonspecialist. A brilliant thinker and a splendid writer, Tynyanov deserves to be better known." - Gary Saul Morson, The New York Review of Books





The complete review 's Review :

The Death of Vazir-Mukhtar is an historical novel based on the life of Russian diplomat and author -- notably of the play, Woe from Wit -- Alexander Griboedov. The action takes place in 1828-9 and, given the title (and since it is based on fact), it is clear from the beginning where this story is headed.

A short Preface sets the stage, or rather the times, Tynyanov suggesting that, with the (turbulent) ascension to the Russian throne of Nicholas I in 1825: "Time was suddenly shattered". he sees an abrupt shift in generations, of those from the (eighteen-)twenties to then those of the thirties, summing up:

The age was in ferment.

The age is forever fermenting in the blood; each age has its own special ferment.

In the twenties, there was fermentation of wine -- Pushkin.

With Griboedov, it was fermentation of vinegar.

And then, from Lermontov onward, there was putrefaction, spreading through words and blood, like the sound of a guitar.

It all felt uncertain.

On the one hand, an eminent person was driving along, the author of the celebrated comedy, a rising diplomat, riding independently and free of care, carrying the famous peace treaty to Petersburg, visiting Moscow along the way, taking it in freely and easily.

On the other hand, the street had its own appearance, its palpable stamp, and it paid no attention to the luminary. The celebrated comedy had neither been staged at the theater nor even published. Friends took no pleasure in him; he was an outsider. The elders had crumbled, like the houses. And the famous man had neither home nor even a corner to call his own; he had only his heart, which swung like a pendulum: young one moment, old the next.

We need to take twenty-five thousand troops out of Khoi and send them to Turkey. But to achieve that, we need to receive the indemnity, the kurors. we are looking for the man who can accomplish that. You are that man.

His project was immense, bigger than the Turkmenchai Peace Treaty. Everything had been calculated, and everything was irrefutable.

Neither Emperor Nicholas nor Volkonsky, nor Chernyshev, knew what would happen if the entire Caucasus were suddenly conquered by Russia. What they did know was this:

If Persia won, the Caucasus would rebel.

If Turkey won, the Caucasus would be sure to rebel.

And what exactly were they fighting for in the Caucasus ?



Griboedov hated the vanity of the literary scum. In his heart of hearts, he hated literature itself. It was in the wrong hands, everything was going haywire, nothing was being done as it should.

Essentially, he was first and foremost an honest and efficient official. He disapproved of Paskevich and Nesselrode, but he nevertheless had some respect for them.

I'd think that from here, in Tiflis, I'd squeeze more money out of them. Once I am there, things will be different: they'd be in no hurry, and I might find myself their hostage.

Two campaigns -- the Persian and the Turkish -- depended on this man, who decided the fate of Russia in Asia and, even more than that, the fate of the new Imperial Russia, that of Emperor Nicholas I.

The life and death of all the Russian armies depended on Paskevich, as did the life and slow death of the army officers demoted for taking part in the Decembrist uprising. He sent reports concerning them to the emperor. The life of the entire Caucasus and its government depended on him. As did Griboedov's project.

Chance and necessity had given rise to a new type of warfare. Paskevich's very deficiencies had made him a new type of military leader.

He was an author, a temporary and chance man in terms of the figures and towns listed in the Turkmenchai Treaty. He was always flexible and elusive in thought and conversation because he did not take any of it seriously, merely played the trade and geography game, an entirely different affair from authorship. So his real work gave him a sense of superiority.

But as soon as he became addicted to gambling with maps, everything was different; all began to spin. The oppressive post of his own invention fettered him inexorably. His body lost its youthful strength and much became unclear.

"What have you abandoned your childhood dreams for ? What has become of your learning, your work ?"

"Nothing," said Griboedov quietly. "It has been a tiring day. Let me be."

"Where did you go wrong ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 July 2021

(* review of a different translation)

About the Author :

Russian author Yury Tynyanov (Юрий Николаевич Тынянов) lived 1894 to 1943.

