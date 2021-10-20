

Whisper



by

Chang Yu-Ko



Title: Whisper Author: Chang Yu-Ko Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2021) Length: 293 pages Original in: Chinese Availability: Whisper - US Whisper - UK Whisper - Canada directly from : Honford Star

Chinese title: 荒聞

Translated by Roddy Flagg

B : effectively creepy tale, with larger ambitions

"This novel cleverly links up details that have their origins in Taiwanese spirit beliefs with the details of modern Taipei life. There’s no question of spirits and ghosts only occupying spooky old buildings -- they are living and well, we are led to believe, in every corner and intersection of the contemporary world. (...) Whisper is a professionally put together piece of ghost fiction, and recommended to all who like that kind of thing." - Bradley Winterton, Taipei Times





is a professionally put together piece of ghost fiction, and recommended to all who like that kind of thing." - "(A) gruesome yet thoughtful novel of ghosts, vengeful spirits, historical mystery, extreme inequality, and violent colonial pasts. (...) Chang’s novel is a realist noir whose entirely unlikable stand-in detective pursues a historical mystery that involves his own family and the colonization of Taiwan, first by Chinese, then Japanese imperial powers, resulting in the brutal murder of Indigenous peoples like the Bunun. (...) As a horror novel, Chang elevates the already familiar realist look at the neoliberal violence of daily life in contemporary East Asia with a deft interweaving of history-telling, personal narrative, and scenes of supernatural encounter that move between the tense and the terrifying with alarming ease." - Sean Guynes, World Literature Today

One might say that Kuo Hsiang-ying and her husband Wu Shih-sheng have had bad luck in life in their native Taiwan, but they're not exactly without fault in the spiral downwards that has led them to the pretty miserable lives they lead and their very reduced circumstances. And it just gets worse at the beginning of Whisper.

Shih-sheng has always felt entitled, but his arrogance and missteps have led him to torpedo what opportunities he had, and for the past few years he's had to make do as a taxi driver. Even that career had not gotten off to a good start, as he had run someone over while he was still getting the hang of the job, and the compensation he owed the victim and his family was a crushing debt that continued to hang over him and his wife. Always feeling that he is being treated unfairly, he does little more than lash out -- including at his wife --, drink, and gamble.

Now, at the beginning of Whisper, Hsiang-ying is at one of her two jobs and manages to scald a woman badly with a boiling tofu hotpot -- with the woman's family soon enough also threatening her and her husband, and demanding compensation as well .....

The couple seems to have reached the low point in their lives, but with this accident plunge lower still -- though here, for once, there are outer forces at play as well, i.e. it isn't entirely their fault. Both Hsiang-ying and Shih-sheng hear and see things that can't be explained -- a girl, and her voice. There's something about a Minako, but beyond that it's not really clear what is being said .....

It -- the voice, the presence -- really gets to Hsiang-ying, who soon finds herself in the psychiatric ward -- and finds that even there she isn't safe from whatever it is ..... Shih-sheng doesn't understand what's going on either, but is at least driven to try to figure it out. He doesn't exactly clean up his act immediately, but at least becomes a little more focused in his efforts.

Shih-sheng and Hsiang-ying have a daughter, Ting-ting, but have long been estranged from her -- yet another of their failures. Shih-sheng also is no longer close with his father, but his brother at least hasn't entirely forsaken him. Meanwhile, Hsiang-ying's sister, Kuo Chen-shan, married a man whom she helped become a successful businessman -- but who now spends much of his time working on the mainland, while their two kids are studying in the US. She always had contempt for Shih-sheng, but now finds she may, after all, have wound up in a situation no better than her sister's:

While the value of the company rocketed, her self-worth plummeted, and now she had little choice but to live alone in the empty shell of what was once the family home.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2021

Taiwanese author Chang Yu-Ko (張渝歌) was born in 1989.

