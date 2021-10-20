|
effectively creepy tale, with larger ambitions
One might say that Kuo Hsiang-ying and her husband Wu Shih-sheng have had bad luck in life in their native Taiwan, but they're not exactly without fault in the spiral downwards that has led them to the pretty miserable lives they lead and their very reduced circumstances.
And it just gets worse at the beginning of Whisper.
While the value of the company rocketed, her self-worth plummeted, and now she had little choice but to live alone in the empty shell of what was once the family home.There is also a social worker at the hospital where Hsiang-ying stayed, Jui-yi, who takes an interest in her case, and the effects it also has on another patient.
From early on, it's clear to Shih-sheng that: "Something wasn't right". And that name keeps popping up, so: "For Shih-sheng, there could be only one explanation: Minako". But who or what that refers to long remains unclear to everyone involved.
All trails eventually lead to Mount Jade. Shih-sheng follows one trail that leads him to that place, while Jui-yi does some research that also points her to it -- Niitaka, as the Japanese had called Mount Jade when they were in power: Taiwan's highest point, which the Japanese governors liked to climb: "as a symbol of their rule over the island".
History plays a significant role in the story, going back to the Japanese colonial era, before the Second World War, with several characters having connections to mainland China during that time -- also under Japanese rule -- while a local indigenous population in Taiwan, the Bunun, suffered considerably at the time. Events from the 1930s, including the case of a girl who went missing, reverberate in the present-day -- a ghostly moxina presence still showing itself to be a powerful force.
Chen-shan comes to realize her husband is having an affair, and she flies to Beijing to confront him, before then returning to Taiwan where she vows revenge -- and finds the terrifying worst form of doing so, revealing just what forces are at work here. Meanwhile, Shih-sheng looks for answers on Mount Jade and comes all too close to the evil that seems out to get him .....
Whisper relies a great deal on the supernatural -- which frees author Chang Yu-Ko to do pretty much as he pleases. Hearing voices, hallucinations -- everything is as 'real' (or not) as he wants it to be, and he can twist the story any which way he wants; rhe normal rules of cause and effect don't apply. He puts this freedom to some good use -- the connections to and (after-)echoes of Taiwan's colonial and domestic history are certainly interesting -- but it also blunts the force of the story, as readers know that he can turn everything around again on a whim. (Some readers may have more patience with supernatural elements in their fiction .....) He does some of the supernatural very well -- the xiaogui that Chen-shan has a priestess create for her is an impressively scary little thing -- but there's too little sense of a larger ecosphere of such creations and how they function; here, they just pop up more or less for whatever purposes serve the author's needs.
Whisper is gripping and entertaining enough along the way: the mysteries -- if somewhat complex -- are intriguing, especially with their connections to Taiwan's past, and the different paths of exploration the characters follow, from Jui-yi's research to Shih-sheng struggling on Mount Jade, are well done. As a character, Shih-sheng can be a bit hard to stomach, especially at first -- he is about as unsympathetic as a character can be --, and so it can be difficult to get in the least invested in his plight, but eventually his course is at least sufficiently intriguing to keep the reader interested. Meanwhile, Chen-shan's storyline might not be ideally tied in, especially at first, but is certainly a compelling one. It all makes for a decent and quite action-packed supernatural tale -- and while it might try to stuff too much in, is solid enough as that.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 December 2021
Taiwanese author Chang Yu-Ko (張渝歌) was born in 1989.
