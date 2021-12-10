the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 December 2021
11 December:
El País' top 50 of 2021 | The Paris Review's contributors' favorites | Termination Shock review
11 December 2021
- Saturday
El País' top 50 of 2021 | The Paris Review's contributors' favorites
Termination Shock review
El País' top 50 of 2021
El País has now revealed what they consider Los 50 mejores libros de 2021 -- their top fifty of the year, with Rafael Chirbes' diaries taking the top spot; see also the Anagrama publicity page.
Chirbes' On the Edge was the top title in 2013; his Cremation just came out in English -- see the New Directions publicity page --; I have a copy and should be getting to it soon.
Lots of other big names in the top ten -- with Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet the runner-up, followed by, in turn, the latest by Javier Marías, Juan Gabriel Vásquez, and Antonio Muñoz Molina.
While several of these were written in or are available in English, none of the top fifty are under review at the complete review.
The Paris Review's contributors' favorites
The Paris Review presents Our Contributors' Favorite Books of 2021.
Termination Shock review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Neal Stephenson's latest, Termination Shock -- the fifteenth Stephenson title under review at the complete review.
