the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 December 2021
1 December:
WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations | NYTBR top 10 | Foreign Policy favorites | Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic
1 December 2021
- Wednesday
WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations | NYTBR top 10
Foreign Policy favorites | Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic
WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations
They've now posted World Literature Today’s 75—Make That 100—Notable Translations of 2021 -- upping the usual 75 to a round 100 this year.
As always, this list makes for a decent overview of much of the best that's been translated this year -- though quite a bit also gets overlooked: just among recent releases I note that Willem Frederik Hermans' A Guardian Angel Recalls, Hervé Le Tellier's prix Goncourt-winning (surely that's notable ?) The Anomaly, Pierre Senges' Ahab (Sequels), and Mario Vargas Llosa's Harsh Times all don't make the list.
Neither does the recent National Book Award for Translated Literature winner, Elisa Shua Dusapin's Winter in Sokcho.
Or, for example, The Membranes, by Chi Ta-wei -- certainly one of the works in translation published in 2021 that most impressed me.
(Meanwhile, I'm not sure about the inclusion of titles that will only be available in the US next year, such as Olga Tokarczuk's The Books of Jacob -- though of ocurse the heads-up can't hurt.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
NYTBR top 10
The New York Times Book Review has announced their 10 Best Books of 2021.
(Recall that these are selected from their 100 notable books of the year -- which, in turn, are selected from the books they've reviewed; a fairly limited pool.)
If they haven't reviewed it, they didn't consider it.)
Two of the titles are under review at the complete review -- the two translated titles:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Foreign Policy favorites
At Foreign Policy they round up 'some of our favorite reads this year', in The Best Books We Read in 2021.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic
At Arablit they've put together a nice list of what's Forthcoming 2022: Arabic Literature in English Translation
Quite a bit to look forward to here -- not least, new titles by Ibrahim al-Koni, Sonallah Ibrahim, and Reem Bassiouney.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
