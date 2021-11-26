the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 December 2021

WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations | NYTBR top 10 | Foreign Policy favorites | Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic


1 December 2021 - Wednesday

WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations | NYTBR top 10
Foreign Policy favorites | Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic

       WLT's 100 notable 2021 translations

       They've now posted World Literature Today’s 75—Make That 100—Notable Translations of 2021 -- upping the usual 75 to a round 100 this year.
       As always, this list makes for a decent overview of much of the best that's been translated this year -- though quite a bit also gets overlooked: just among recent releases I note that Willem Frederik Hermans' A Guardian Angel Recalls, Hervé Le Tellier's prix Goncourt-winning (surely that's notable ?) The Anomaly, Pierre Senges' Ahab (Sequels), and Mario Vargas Llosa's Harsh Times all don't make the list. Neither does the recent National Book Award for Translated Literature winner, Elisa Shua Dusapin's Winter in Sokcho. Or, for example, The Membranes, by Chi Ta-wei -- certainly one of the works in translation published in 2021 that most impressed me.
       (Meanwhile, I'm not sure about the inclusion of titles that will only be available in the US next year, such as Olga Tokarczuk's The Books of Jacob -- though of ocurse the heads-up can't hurt.)

       NYTBR top 10

       The New York Times Book Review has announced their 10 Best Books of 2021.
       (Recall that these are selected from their 100 notable books of the year -- which, in turn, are selected from the books they've reviewed; a fairly limited pool.) If they haven't reviewed it, they didn't consider it.)
       Two of the titles are under review at the complete review -- the two translated titles:
       Foreign Policy favorites

       At Foreign Policy they round up 'some of our favorite reads this year', in The Best Books We Read in 2021.

       Coming in 2022: translations from the Arabic

       At Arablit they've put together a nice list of what's Forthcoming 2022: Arabic Literature in English Translation
       Quite a bit to look forward to here -- not least, new titles by Ibrahim al-Koni, Sonallah Ibrahim, and Reem Bassiouney.

