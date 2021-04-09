Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Winter in Sokcho



by

Elisa Shua Dusapin



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Hiver à Sokcho

Translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins

Our Assessment:



B : neatly chilly understated tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 28/2/2020 Catherine Taylor New Statesman . 13/5/2020 E. Peirson-Hagger TLS . 10/4/2020 Y.G. Wuertz

From the Reviews :

"Body dysmorphia abounds (...) Identity is in crisis, with the toweringly obvious symbol of a land divided hanging over it all. Dusapin's terse sentences are at times staggeringly beautiful, their immediacy sharply and precisely rendered from French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins" - Catherine Taylor, The Guardian





"Though slippery in its thematic effect, the language in this masterful short novel is to the point, written in sharp first-person and full of indirect speech." - Ellen Peirson-Hagger, New Statesman





"Winter in Sokcho, beautifully translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins, comes together slowly, like a Polaroid photo, its effects both intimate and foreign. (...) This is a winter to outgrow and to look back on. Dusapin's language, describing water, waves and fish, is precise and monumental, as if to suggest these things are settled and will never change; but the narrator's anxiety about Kerrand's art proves that everything is in flux, depending on the gaze." - Yoojin Grace Wuertz, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Winter in Sokcho in set in the South Korean town of Sokcho, a popular seaside tourist destination with a bustling beach in the summer -- but not a place many people venture to in the frigid winter.

The border to North Korea isn't really very close -- it's sixty kilometers away -- but even at this distance there are tangible signs that there is still an ongoing conflict, with a coastline scarred: "by the line of electrified barbed wire fencing along the shore". The nameless narrator explains the ambiguous state the locals find themselves in, of trying to ignore an elephant in the room whose dimensions preclude doing so:

Our beaches are still waiting for the end of a war that's been going on for so long people have stopped believing it's real. They build hotels, put up neon signs, but it's all fake, we're on a knife-edge, it could all give way at any moment. We're living in limbo. In a winter that never ends.

I think I'm afraid of losing it. This world, I'll have no control over it once it's finished.

Park told me to crush it but I didn't want to harm it. I never killed these beetles. I threw them out of the window to die outside in their own time.

"You never use color ?"

"I don't see the point."

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 April 2021

See Index of French literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

About the Author :

French-writing author Elisa Shua Dusapin was born in 1992.

