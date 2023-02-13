

the complete review - fiction

The Pachinko Parlor



by

Elisa Shua Dusapin



French title: Les billes du Pachinko

Translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins

Our Assessment:



B+ : effectively presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 18/8/2022 Madeleine Feeny The NY Times Book Rev. . 4/12/2022 Lily Meyer

From the Reviews :

"Dusapin assembles her themes: absence and abandonment, cultural history and identity, belonging and otherness, language and connection. (...) Fragmentation, recurring imagery and a flair for evoking atmosphere so effective that lassitude seems to seep through the pages recalls Deborah Levy’s writing. (...) (T)his is a masterclass in narrative control and subtlety, exemplified by the currents eddying beneath the surface of relationships and Claire’s dawning understanding of the scars left by her grandparents’ pasts. Dusapin is clearly an exceptional writer -- sharply focused, delicate == but she could shake things up next time." - Madeleine Feeny, The Guardian





"Despite its tumultuous opening, the novel is a slow, meditative portrait of one woman finding herself, as well as a moving reflection on language’s capacity to divide us from others -- and ourselves. (...) The Pachinko Parlor gets its power from emotion, not events. Its plot is minimal: Claire takes Mieko on outings, roams Tokyo and arranges to take her grandparents to Korea. Meanwhile, while Dusapin’s prose is spare, it is not minimal at all." - Lily Meyer, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Pachinko Parlor is narrated by Claire, a young woman who grew up and lives in Switzerland, visiting her aging grandparents in Tokyo. Her grandparents are Zainichi, having fled their native Korea during the war, in 1952; their life revolves entirely around the Shiny pachinko parlor the now-ninety-year-old grandfather owns and runs in the Nippori district. It's a business dominated by Zainichi -- and: "Everyone plays pachinko, but it's still disapproved of". Claire's big ambition for this visit is to travel with her grandparents to South Korea, which they haven't been to since they came to Japan -- but, when the novel begins, she still hasn't been able to make any firm travel plans.

To keep busy during August, before the planned trip to South Korea, Claire answers an online ad and accepts a job as a tutor of a ten-year-old girl, Mieko, the daughter of a French teacher, Madame Ogawa. Mieko's father disappeared from their lives years earlier, and the two live -- as the only tenants -- in a former hotel that went bankrupt; Mieko's room is the drained hotel swimming pool .....

Not all too much happens in The Pachinko Parlor. Claire is a distinctly part-time tutor, though she does take Mieko on some outings. Mieko would very much like to see the pachinko parlor, but Claire promises her disapproving mother she won't take her there; instead they go to Tokyo Disneyland and Heidi's Village. Claire's birthday is awkwardly celebrated. And, finally, Claire and her grandparents begin their trip.

Claire is caught between languages. A great-grandmother who grew up in Japanese-occupied Korea: "sliced off her tongue so she wouldn't have to speak Japanese", while even though she identifies as Korean Japanese is the only language Claire truly shares with her grandparents:

I used to be able to speak Korean but I lost it when French became my main language. My grandfather used to correct my mistakes, but not anymore. We communicate in simple English, with a few basic words in Korean and an array of gestures and exaggerated facial expressions. We never speak Japanese.

She calls me sensei, teacher in Japanese. I tell her to call me by my name, Claire, but it's hard for her to say; she pronounces it Calairo, so I ask her to use the Korean for big sister, onni.

Perhaps she'd never be able to fit in. Like you, here. You'll never really be able to speak Japanese, will you ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 February 2023

About the Author :

French-writing author Elisa Shua Dusapin was born in 1992.

