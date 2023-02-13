|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Pachinko Parlor
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : effectively presented
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Pachinko Parlor is narrated by Claire, a young woman who grew up and lives in Switzerland, visiting her aging grandparents in Tokyo.
Her grandparents are Zainichi, having fled their native Korea during the war, in 1952; their life revolves entirely around the Shiny pachinko parlor the now-ninety-year-old grandfather owns and runs in the Nippori district.
It's a business dominated by Zainichi -- and: "Everyone plays pachinko, but it's still disapproved of".
Claire's big ambition for this visit is to travel with her grandparents to South Korea, which they haven't been to since they came to Japan -- but, when the novel begins, she still hasn't been able to make any firm travel plans.
I used to be able to speak Korean but I lost it when French became my main language. My grandfather used to correct my mistakes, but not anymore. We communicate in simple English, with a few basic words in Korean and an array of gestures and exaggerated facial expressions. We never speak Japanese.Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Mathieu, -- who was meant to accompany her on this trip but couldn't -- always speaks Japanese with her grandparents. Given Claire's appearance: "people think I'm Japanese. But I have never felt more foreign than I have this summer". Even her name is a reminder of her outsider-status, almost impossible for Japanese-speakers to pronounce, as she describes Mieko:
She calls me sensei, teacher in Japanese. I tell her to call me by my name, Claire, but it's hard for her to say; she pronounces it Calairo, so I ask her to use the Korean for big sister, onni.And Madame Ogawa puts it bluntly, explaining why she wants Mieko to be fluent in French, so that she can keep up at a European school she'd like to send her to, but worried:
Perhaps she'd never be able to fit in. Like you, here. You'll never really be able to speak Japanese, will you ?An oppressive heatwave contributes to the atmosphere, as does the loneliness of the various characters, each dealing with it in their own way: mother and daughter Ogawa, Claire's grandmother who is becoming forgetful, even the workers at the pachinko parlor. The goal of taking her grandparents to South Korea is one of otherwise quite lethargic Claire's few ambitions, but she struggles to get the ball rolling; eventually, however she does -- even as it ultimately works out somewhat differently than she had planned.
Claire -- and The Pachinko Parlor -- mostly just drift along -- effectively so. Claire is at sea, with no identity to anchor her. On previous trips to Japan she had support in the form of those accompanying her, her mother and then later Mathieu, but now she lacks that hold. (Mathieu still does provide a lifeline even at a distance, thanks to modern technology, but it's not the same.)
It's neatly done -- a bit somber, but with enough lightness to the telling that it doesn't get too ponderously heavy. The hopeful conclusion, too, is a nice final turn, the novel as a whole basically a preamble -- heavy on the ambling -- leading up to that point (which Dusapin basically leaves as a (setting-off-)point), the novel closing, appropriately and very nicely with: "A clamor of languages merging gradually to become one", suggesting that Claire may finally be on the path to finding herself.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 February 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French-writing author Elisa Shua Dusapin was born in 1992.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review