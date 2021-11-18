the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

22 November 2021

22 November: Prix du livre européen | David Godine Q & A | European Literature Night | Boardman Tasker Award


go to weblog

return to main archive


22 November 2021 - Monday

Prix du livre européen | David Godine Q & A
European Literature Night | Boardman Tasker Award

       Prix du livre européen

       The prix du livre européen is yet another best European book prize, awarded since 2007, and they've now announced this year's winner, Christos A. Chomenidis' Νίκη; see also the publicity pages from Πατάκη and Viviane Hamy.
       It beat out two other finalists, books by Slobodan Šnajder (Doba mjedi) and Kjell Westö (Tritonus) -- neither of which seems to be available in English translation yet either.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       David Godine Q & A

       At the Boston Globe Mark Shanahan has a Q & A with David Godine about ‘Godine at Fifty’ and the press he founded to publish ‘books that matter for people who care’
       Though he sold Godine last year, and is now: "totally removed" from the publishing house, it obviously retains his strong personal imprint.
       My favorite observation:
We were not heavily engaged in the 21st century or where it was going
       Obviously, their Georges Perec-list alone makes them much-admired hereabouts (most of those are under review at the complete review), but there are a lot of other treasures here; among recent publications, I think especially Aleksandra Lun's The Palimpsests deserves more attention and readers than it got.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       European Literature Night

       If you're in New York City tonight, they're holding European Literature Night 2021, "a presentation of 11 books from 10 European countries" -- a neat event, in a neat venue.
       Two of the titles being presented are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Boardman Tasker Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's Boardman Tasker Award for Mountain Literature, and it is Emilio Comici: Angel of the Dolomites, by David Smart; see also the Rocky Mountain Books publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 19 November 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links