the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
22 November 2021
22 November:
Prix du livre européen | David Godine Q & A | European Literature Night | Boardman Tasker Award
22 November 2021
- Monday
Prix du livre européen | David Godine Q & A
European Literature Night | Boardman Tasker Award
Prix du livre européen
The prix du livre européen is yet another best European book prize, awarded since 2007, and they've now announced this year's winner, Christos A. Chomenidis' Νίκη; see also the publicity pages from Πατάκη and Viviane Hamy.
It beat out two other finalists, books by Slobodan Šnajder (Doba mjedi) and Kjell Westö (Tritonus) -- neither of which seems to be available in English translation yet either.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
David Godine Q & A
At the Boston Globe Mark Shanahan has a Q & A with David Godine about ‘Godine at Fifty’ and the press he founded to publish ‘books that matter for people who care’
Though he sold Godine last year, and is now: "totally removed" from the publishing house, it obviously retains his strong personal imprint.
My favorite observation:
We were not heavily engaged in the 21st century or where it was going
Obviously, their Georges Perec-list alone makes them much-admired hereabouts (most of those are under review at the complete review), but there are a lot of other treasures here; among recent publications, I think especially Aleksandra Lun's The Palimpsests deserves more attention and readers than it got.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
European Literature Night
If you're in New York City tonight, they're holding European Literature Night 2021, "a presentation of 11 books from 10 European countries" -- a neat event, in a neat venue.
Two of the titles being presented are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Boardman Tasker Award
They've announced the winner of this year's Boardman Tasker Award for Mountain Literature, and it is Emilio Comici: Angel of the Dolomites, by David Smart; see also the Rocky Mountain Books publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
