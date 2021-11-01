the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 November 2021
11 November:
Goldsmiths Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist | Sylvère Lotringer (1938-2021)
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 November 2021
- Thursday
Goldsmiths Prize | Warwick Prize shortlist
Sylvère Lotringer (1938-2021)
Goldsmiths Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Goldsmiths Prize, which rewards: "fiction that breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form", and it is Sterling Karat Gold, by Isabel Waidner; see also Johanna Thomas-Corr in the New Statesman on Why Isabel Waidner won the 2021 Goldsmiths Prize.
See also the Peninsula Press publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Warwick Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation.
Only one of the eight titles left in the running is under review at the complete review -- David Boyd and Sam Bett's translation of Kawakami Mieko's Breasts and Eggs -- though I do have a few more of these (and would like to see some of the others).
Maria Stepanova (and her translator, Sasha Dugdale) managed a rare double -- two of her books made the final eight !
The winner will be announced 24 November.
And it always bears repeating: this prize does what every literary prize should do: it reveals all of the titles that were eligible (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) and hence considered for the prize -- 115 of them.
There's no excuse for other prizes not to do this as well -- but very few do.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sylvère Lotringer (1938-2021)
Sylvère Lotringer, founder of the journal and then publishing house Semiotext(e) has passed away; see, for example, the report at Artforum.
Maybe not a typical Semiotext(e) publication but certainly one of my favorites is Julio Cortázar's Fantomas Versus the Multinational Vampires.
But there are many very interesting books from the imprint, well worth checking out.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 November 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links