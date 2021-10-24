the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 November 2021

1 November: Nigeria Prize for Literature | Reacting to the Nobel in ... Tanzania | Amitava Kumar Q & A | Krimi enthusiasm | The Anomaly review

go to weblog

return to main archive


1 November 2021 - Monday

Nigeria Prize for Literature | Reacting to the Nobel in ... Tanzania
Amitava Kumar Q & A | Krimi enthusiasm | The Anomaly review

       Nigeria Prize for Literature

       The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates through four different categories, year by year, and this year the prize was for a work of prose (the other categories are: poetry, drama, and children's fiction), and they've now announced the winner: The Son of the House, by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia; see, for example, the Premium Times report, NLNG announces winner of $100,000 Literature Prize.
       The book was selected from 202 entries -- yes, more than the Booker jury considered (it pays out more than the Booker, too ...) -- with the eleven finalists also listed in that report.
       The book is already out in UK and Canadian (but not a US) editions; see the publicity pages from Europa Editions (UK) and Dundurn Press, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Reacting to the Nobel in ... Tanzania

       International reactions to the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature are always amusing to follow, but national reactions can be quite interesting, too, and in Foreign Policy Elsie Eyakuze looks at how Tanzanians Are Very Proud of the Nobel Winner We Haven't Read -- noting that:
(T)he obscurity of Gurnah in his home country until this month has brought up some tough questions about our own identity, literary culture, and divisions.
       Nicely put:
By winning the Nobel Prize for Literature this year, Gurnah has done Tanzania, the Swahili Coast, and Africa a great service. He has complicated matters.
       And, of course, disappointing too the realization that:
But if these stories became part of our public curriculum, what fires might we light in young Tanzanian minds, and what else might they discover ? No, no. The government prefers to tell us that we are an oral culture and that too much reading is an elite pursuit of the leisured class.
       Sigh.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Amitava Kumar Q & A

       Amitava Kumar has a new novel out, A Time Outside This Time, and in The Hindu Rohan Manoj has a Q & A with him, ‘You can’t save the world, but you must record it’: Amitava Kumar.
       Kumar explains:
This novel asks the question, “What is the role of fiction when we are surrounded by this fiction called fake news ?”
       And he sells it pretty well:
I always wanted to write a novel that would be like blood on a bandage. It would have a sense of immediacy, a certain clear sense of having a wound underneath.
       See also the publicity pages at Knopf and Picador, or get your copy at Amazon.com or pre-order it at Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Krimi enthusiasm

       I missed this last week, but in Foreign Policy Thomas Kniesche writes about Germany's Love Affair With Crime Fiction.
       Yes, a lot of the focus is on (the TV-series) Tatort, but it offers a decent overview of German Krimi-reading enthusiasm as well.

       (I've been in Vienna for a few days now and note with some amusement that of the first six books I've purchased, three are, indeed, Krimis .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Anomaly review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Hervé Le Tellier's 2020 prix Goncourt-winning novel, The Anomaly, due out shortly in the US, and at the beginning of next year in the US.

       This has been one of the bestselling titles in France in recent memory -- and the second-bestselling prix Goncourt-winner ever, with more than a million copies sold. I don't think the translation will do those kinds of numbers -- but it may well sell more than all the previous Le Tellier translations have together (they're all under review at the complete review).

       Quite a few prix Goncourt winners are under review at the complete review -- but there are still more prix Renaudot winners under review .....
       (This year's prizes will be announced this week .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 October 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links