Swedish title: Koka Björn

Translated by Deborah Bragan-Turner

With an Afterword by the author

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Svenska Dagbaldet . 9/10/2017 Jenny Aschenbrenner Swedish Book Review . (2018:1) Andy Turner Wall St. Journal . 8/1/2021 Tom Nolan

From the Reviews :

"Niemi's narrative technique is beguiling. (...) More than historical crime fiction, Koka Björn is a literary novel with crossover points. Niemi's characterisations are vivid, sharp and credible: these people inhabit your mind long after you have finished the book." - Andy Turner, Swedish Book Review





is a literary novel with crossover points. Niemi's characterisations are vivid, sharp and credible: these people inhabit your mind long after you have finished the book." - "To Cook a Bear, translated from the Swedish by Deborah Bragan-Turner, makes readers privy to the inner thoughts of the remarkable Laestadius (.....) Intriguing also are the perceptions of Jussi, who savors the natural world in a sensuous manner bordering on synesthesia and whose own altruistic convictions, learned from his adoptive father, he holds as Gospel." - Tom Nolan, Wall Street Journal

To Cook a Bear is set in the mid-nineteenth century; the first three of the four parts of the novel are basically narrated by a now about twenty-year-old Sami youth who ran away from his abusive mother when he was a very young child and was taken in by a pastor and baptized Johan Sieppinen -- but called Jussi -- when he was about ten; the final part is largely narrated by that pastor -- the historical figure of Lars Levi Læstadius (1800-1861). Most of the action takes place in the very northern Swedish town of Kengis, where the pastor lives, and nearby Pajala (author Niemi's hometown); Læstadius is famous for the religious revival movement he led, which included trying keep his followers from alcohol, which had ravaged much of the local and very poor community -- something that earned him the enmity of the many who profited from the sale and widespread consumption of alcohol.

Læstadius' interests extend considerably beyond the religious and the welfare of the locals; in particular, he is interested in botany, collecting and identifying plants. He is also very observant -- and, when a local girl is found killed, he notices and notes things that the local Sherriff Brahe and his Constable Michelsson show little interest in, happy enough to quickly blame the girl's death on a bear. Jussi follows the pastor on many of his rounds and so also when Læstadius is called on to help try to find the missing girl and then when, in the course of their investigations, they find and later examine her corpse -- with Læstadius reminding him yet again of how such (and any) scenes and circumstances are to be approached:

"Proceed only on the basis of what you can see," the master said, pinching his lower lip with his thumb and index finger. "Stick to the facts. What do we have before us ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 January 2021

Swedish author Mikael Niemi was born in 1959.

