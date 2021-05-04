

the complete review - fiction

The Critical Case

of a Man Called K



by

Aziz Mohammad



general information | our review | links | about the author

Arabic title: الحالة الحرجة للمدعو ك

Translated by Humphrey Davies

Our Assessment:



B : solid variation on a familiar kind of story

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Critical Case of a Man Called K is a novel of illness, the young narrator eventually diagnosed with leukemia and then undergoing treatment for it. Even before he is diagnosed, however, and then even beyond the physical illness, a crushing existential ennui is suffocating him. The title of the novel brings to mind Kafka -- and, indeed, the narrator reads and relates to both Kafka and his characters -- but the opening sentence (and paragraph) -- "The moment I wake, I'm overcome by a feeling of nausea" -- is a clear nod to the Sartre-novel, as this narrator feels, and deals with, a similar existential Angst (compounded -- and somewhat blurred -- here then by the disease (and the attempts to medically confront it) that is overwhelming him).

Like Nausea, The Critical Case of a Man Called K is presented in a diary-form. Here, however, the entries are only week by week, longer reflective overviews of events rather than journal-jottings; chapters are titled 'Week 1' through 'Week 40' -- though some weeks are skipped, as the narrator's physical condition prevents him from writing regularly.

The narrator, an IT graduate, has worked in computer security for a petroleum company for three years. He's not very enthusiastic about his job, but it's not particularly demanding and offers job-security -- "a guaranteed future": he's accepted that this path is the one one follows, though his heart is certainly not in it. He still lives at home, and family looms large in his life; he has clearly not broken free in any meaningful way, and his reminiscences include many from his childhood and youth. His father died when he finished high school; his sister has married into a wealthy family and his older brother's marriage is in the works. He is not particularly close to his siblings, but there is some sense of family cohesiveness and obligation. Change looms ahead, however: when his brother marries, the plan is for their mother to move in with the newlyweds and for the family house to be sold.

The narrator is a great reader -- and also tries to write, though he finds himself unable to get much beyond these reflective diary-entries. While not exactly supportive, his father did give him the money for the books he wanted in his youth, and he read widely. His mother is less enthusiastic about his choices -- just reading the titles of his Dostoevsky-novels she moans: "How can you hope to be happy after all that ?"

Among the books accompanying him on his journey is Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain, though he struggles to make much headway with it. Eventually, as his illness and the debilitating chemotherapy to treat it wear him down he turns to lighter fare -- and worries about this particular change that the illness (and its would-be cure) are leading to:

I'd finished a novel by Murakami a few days before, not because it was any good but because I found the pages easy to turn, and it was only then that I discovered how much the disease had changed me. If this regime was going to make me prefer Murakami to Thomas Mann, what else might it do to me ?

By this stage, I had excluded the word "cure" from my dictionary for good. Even if the cancer were to be destroyed, the chronic side effects caused by the disease and its treatment have erased any hope of my living a safe, natural life. The constantly renewed realization of this truth is unbearable. Sometimes I feel as though I'm discovering that I have the disease for the first time, all over again.

You surprise yourself with your capacity for patience, your capacity to pass long years, even entire decades, in the same temporary situation, the same uncomfortable posture, only to discover at the end that you free yourself from that situation only to die. But what else can you do ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 May 2021

See Index of Arabic literature

Other books from American University in Cairo Press

About the Author :

Saudi author Aziz Mohammad (عزيز محمد) was born in 1987.

