Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Thebes at War



by

Naguib Mahfouz



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Arabic title: كفاح طيبة

Translated and with an Introduction by Humphrey Davies

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : the history a bit simplified, but good and gripping story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 26/10/2007 Jane Jakeman

From the Reviews :

"For much of his life, Mahfouz was in opposition to one set of authorities or another, often expressing his views through literary analogy. This novel is a clear protest against the British" - Jane Jakeman, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Thebes at War is set in the 16th century BCE. For roughly a century the Hyksos -- here also called the Herdsmen --, the first foreign conquerors of (part of) Egypt, had already ruled over Lower (i.e. northern) Egypt. When the novel begins, 17th Dynasty Egyptian king (pharaoh) Seqenenra rules over the local -- and still Egyptian -- kingdom centered around Thebes, but has been increasingly under pressure from the Hyskos; indeed, the novel begins with a delegate of the northern power pressuring the southern one to accept complete subjugation: as crown prince Kamose sums up: "He has presented us with demands which, if we concede them, will condemn us to collapse and obliteration". Or, as the king tells his mother:

He wants Thebes, Mother, and all that is of it. Nay, more than that, he would bargain with us this time for our honor.

The law of the Hyksos does not change over the days and the generations. It is the way of war and power forever. We are white and you are dark. We are masters and you are peasants. Throne, government, and command are ours.

What is clear is that this is a profoundly political novel, whose ringing patriotism and passionate call to Egyptians to defend their country against any outsider who would seek to dominate it continues to resonate today.

The Herdsmen will never covet Nubia, for life there is a struggle they are too pampered to bear.

The life of the royal family in exile had not been one of listlessness and inactivity but of work and preparation for the distant future [.....] Over the past ten years, Napata had been turned into a great factory for the building of ship, chariots, and instruments of war in all their forms.

The Herdsmen are mindless tyrants. They have been lulled by their ability to keep us slaves for ten years and take no precautions.

Thebes, the greatest of the cities of the earth, the city of a hundred gates, of obelisks that reached up to the Heavenly Twins, of stupendous temples and towering palaces, of long avenues and huge squares, of markets that knew no peace or rest either by day or night; Thebes the glorious

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 January 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -