The Brass Go-Between
The Brass Go-Between is the first in a series by Ross Thomas -- writing as Oliver Bleeck -- that feature Philip St.Ives, a former newspaper columnist who found a neat little niche after he lost his job when the paper he wrote for folded: he is a go-between, trusted by both parties to handle the delicate exchange of goods and pay-off in cases of kidnapping, theft, or the like.
He's been doing it for four year, and earned enough of a reputation that he regularly gets the call, with his lawyer, Myron Greene acting as his agent.
In sum, if one were to combine the sentimental, symbolic, and emotional values of the Crown of England, the Cross of Christianity, and your own Declaration of Independence, then one would have some inkling of how the shield is regarded by my people.Among the problems: there's been an uprising back in Africa, with the province of Komporeen seeking to break away from Jandola. It would help their cause immensely if those from Komporeen could get their hands on the shield, which both sides claim as their own.
Those who stole the shield want $250,000 to return it to the museum -- and want St.Ives to be the go-between. He gets a ten-per-cent fee, so it is worth his while -- but he does have some concerns, and these only grow as things move forward.
It looks like the thieves had inside help -- with the guard who presumably helped them soon found dead. Indeed, soon: "everyone who knew or had a pretty good idea who stole it" seems to have wound up dead, and St.Ives is having serious second thoughts, worried that he might be seen as a loose end in need of tying up too.
He keeps the police informed, to the extent his go-between position allows, and they keep an eye on him -- as do representatives of breakaway Komporeen, who are very eager to get their hands on the shield (and certainly let St.Ives know that). For all that, bad things still happen -- and facilitating the return of the shield remains more complicated than your usual money-for-goods swap.
The story proceeds enjoyably enough, with various interested parties trying to follow the proceedings up close and personal and yet quite a bit still happening despite pretty much under the noses of those watchful eyes. There's somewhat of an over-reliance on people hooked on heroin, but the crime and its (re)solution are reasonably well-conceived, with Thomas throwing in a few nice twists. While St.Ives wants to act merely as go-between, he can't help but get much more involved than that, and figures out who is behind the theft -- even though he knows that puts him in more danger. And even when he is pro-active, things do not turn out quite the way he might have wished, making for a decent final turn to the novel.
St.Ives is an appealing narrator and protagonist, an easy-going guy who tends towards caution but is still willing to go out on a limb. He enjoys the good life -- living in a "reasonably-price residential hotel" -- and has a large circle of friends and acquaintances, many of who can be helpful in obtaining information or providing him with contacts. He's thoroughly professional -- though the authorities don't always appreciate that, since it's his rather peculiar profession he's true to, rather than getting the bad guys (though he notes they often get captured anyways, sooner or later). Parts of his biography are a bit thin -- the ex-wife exists pretty much only as someone he has to regularly pay money to -- but he's good company over the course of the few days that he's on this particular case.
Thomas has an easy-going style, too, with flashes of a sharper edge that's carefully dosed. His narrator plays poker for decent stakes and will hit the bottle when the occasion demands it, but he's not very hard-boiled. Thomas makes a point of emphasizing how cautious St.Ives is -- but then leads him into situations where he has to take some risks, an effective technique.
It makes for a fine little thriller and a good start to a series.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 November 2021
American author Ross Thomas lived 1926 to 1995.
