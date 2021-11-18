

the complete review - fiction

The Brass Go-Between



by

Oliver Bleeck

(Ross Thomas)



Written by Ross Thomas; published under the pseudonym Oliver Bleeck

The first in the Philip St. Ives-series

Our Assessment:



B+ : good entertainment

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 5/10/1969 Allen J. Hubin Süddeutsche Zeitung . 21/8/2015 Fritz Göttler Die Welt . 11/5/2015 Elmar Krekeler

From the Reviews :

"Its central theme has merit (.....) And the author gallops us through St.Ives's ensuing adventures so fast we don't even mind a few minor loopholes." - Allen J. Hubin, The New York Times Book Review





"Der brechtische Anklang des deutschen Titels erscheint nicht unangemessen. Philip St. Yves, geschieden, williger Alimentezahler, Sensibilist, ist erfolgreich durch seinen sanften Widerspruchsgeist, der sich gern als Begriffsstutzigkeit tarnt." - Fritz Göttler, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Ein elegantes, hartes Ding, eine extrem fein geschnittene, extrem elegant über alle verfügbaren Schnittstellen einer Gegenwart rasende Geschichte, die -- wie vielleicht schon mal erwähnt -- gar nicht mal so vergangen wirkt. (...) Auch so ist Philip St. Ives konkurrenzlos. Er ist einer von den Guten. Man muss ihn mögen, möchte glatt das Pokerspielen lernen. Und ein Abo abschließen beim Alexander Verlag. Es ist unmöglich, von Ross Thomas nicht gefesselt zu sein." - Elmar Krekeler, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Brass Go-Between is the first in a series by Ross Thomas -- writing as Oliver Bleeck -- that feature Philip St.Ives, a former newspaper columnist who found a neat little niche after he lost his job when the paper he wrote for folded: he is a go-between, trusted by both parties to handle the delicate exchange of goods and pay-off in cases of kidnapping, theft, or the like. He's been doing it for four year, and earned enough of a reputation that he regularly gets the call, with his lawyer, Myron Greene acting as his agent.

The money is good -- and he needs it, for the alimony he pays his ex-wife and the expensive school she wants to send their young son to, as well as the comfortable lifestyle he enjoys -- and he seems to have a knack for it. He's not reckless, either -- "You're not exactly the boy-adventurer, are you ?" someone points out -- but his caution has served him well so far. He prefers to avoid taking risks -- but, given that he's dealing with criminals much of the time, it can't entirely be avoided; certainly not in this case.

The case he gets involved in here finds the shield of Komporeen stolen from the Coulter Museum in Washington, D.C., where it was the centerpiece of a touring Pan-African Exhibit. The shield means a lot to those from where it comes; as one explains to St.Ives:

In sum, if one were to combine the sentimental, symbolic, and emotional values of the Crown of England, the Cross of Christianity, and your own Declaration of Independence, then one would have some inkling of how the shield is regarded by my people.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 November 2021

:

Remembering Ross Thomas by Tony Hiss

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

About the Author :

American author Ross Thomas lived 1926 to 1995.

