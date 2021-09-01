the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 September 2021
1 September:
Knausgaard Q & A | New Latin American Literature Today
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 September 2021
- Wednesday
Knausgaard Q & A | New Latin American Literature Today
Knausgaard Q & A
Karl Ove Knausgaard has a new novel coming out, The Morning Star, and at Vulture Torrey Peters has a Q & A with the author, Planet Knausgaard Norway's most famous self-exile debarks for a new frontier: genre fiction..
I haven't seen The Morning Star yet but do hope to get to it; meanwhile, see the publicity pages from the Penguin Press and Harvill Secker, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
New Latin American Literature Today
The August 2021 issue of Latin American Literature Today is now available online -- with Clarice Lispector as the featured author and also an Álvaro Mutis-dossier, among much else.
Of obvious interest, too: the extensive book review section.
(This issue is: Volume 1 No. 19, and I am kind of curious what their volume-span is; usually I'd expect it to be annual (i.e. a new volume every year), but since Volume 1 No. 1 was the January 2017 issue, obviously they're packing a lot more into each volume .....
When will they start Volume 2 ?)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 August 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links