the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 September 2021

1 September: Knausgaard Q & A | New Latin American Literature Today


1 September 2021 - Wednesday

Knausgaard Q & A | New Latin American Literature Today

       Knausgaard Q & A

       Karl Ove Knausgaard has a new novel coming out, The Morning Star, and at Vulture Torrey Peters has a Q & A with the author, Planet Knausgaard Norway's most famous self-exile debarks for a new frontier: genre fiction..

       I haven't seen The Morning Star yet but do hope to get to it; meanwhile, see the publicity pages from the Penguin Press and Harvill Secker, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New Latin American Literature Today

       The August 2021 issue of Latin American Literature Today is now available online -- with Clarice Lispector as the featured author and also an Álvaro Mutis-dossier, among much else.
       Of obvious interest, too: the extensive book review section.

       (This issue is: Volume 1 No. 19, and I am kind of curious what their volume-span is; usually I'd expect it to be annual (i.e. a new volume every year), but since Volume 1 No. 1 was the January 2017 issue, obviously they're packing a lot more into each volume ..... When will they start Volume 2 ?)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


