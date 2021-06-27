Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

Allegria



by

Giuseppe Ungaretti



Italian title: L'allegria

This translation is of the 1931 edition; Ungaretti published numerous revisions of the collection

Translated and with Afterthoughts by Geoffrey Brock

Many poems from the collection have been previously translated

This is a bilingual edition, with the Italian originals facing the English translations

Our Assessment:



B+ : strong wartime poetry, a fine edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Written between 1914 and 1919, during Ungaretti's active service on the Italian and the western fronts, most of these poems burn like sparks of emotion, flashes of understanding, splinters of insight. However, despite their diaristic form, intensified by the horrors of war in the trenches, there is nothing fragmentary or unfinished about them; on the contrary, they aim to represent the totality of experience in the infinite and fathomless details of its unfolding, and they are carved and polished like the Karst Plateau on which they were originally crafted." - Graziano Krätli, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Allegria is a collection of poems that Giuseppe Ungaretti wrote between 1914 and 1919. They were first published, in a larger collection, as Allegria di naufragi in 1919; Ungaretti winnowed it down to 74 poems for the 1931 edition, published as Allegria, and, while he: "continued to tweak and revise some of these poems for many years", translator Brock finds: "It is this 1931 edition that, in my view, best captures his early genius". The Archipelago edition is bilingual one of the 1931 edition, with the Italian originals facing Brock's translations.

Divided into five sections, the collection begins with 'Furthest', poems dated 'Milan 1914', the poems among the most compact in a collection notable for its short, tight pieces. The first two poems are titled 'Eternity' and 'Boredom'; the first reads, in its entirety:

Between one flower picked and the other given

the inexpressible nothing

Surprised by love

returning

after so long

to visit me



I had thought I had scattered it

out in the world

I hear the night raped



The air is riddled

like lace

by the gunshots

of the men

hidden

in trenches

like snails in their shells

Ungaretti

man of pain

all you need for courage

is one mirage

My wretched

life

stretches on

ever more fearful

of itself

Allow me Lord to be shipwrecked

at the first cry of that new day

I am a poet

a unanimous cry

I am a clot of dreams

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2021

Neustadt International Prize for Literature, 1970

About the Author :

Egyptian-born Italian poet Giuseppe Ungaretti lived 1888 to 1970.

