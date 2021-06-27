|
B+ : strong wartime poetry, a fine edition
Allegria is a collection of poems that Giuseppe Ungaretti wrote between 1914 and 1919.
They were first published, in a larger collection, as Allegria di naufragi in 1919; Ungaretti winnowed it down to 74 poems for the 1931 edition, published as Allegria, and, while he: "continued to tweak and revise some of these poems for many years", translator Brock finds: "It is this 1931 edition that, in my view, best captures his early genius".
The Archipelago edition is bilingual one of the 1931 edition, with the Italian originals facing Brock's translations.
Between one flower picked and the other givenThroughout, the poems give a sense of reaching for the "inexpressible nothing". In one we read: "Fog is blotting us out", in another of: "Endless black space dropping / from this balcony / to the graveyard". If the middle three sections are written immersed in war -- the place and time where the soldier-poet jotted down each of the poems in these then individually noted --, these first ones, while already set in an unmooring world, describe only the sense of uncertainty rather than being more directly immersed in the physical reality of it. There's even still the possibility described in 'Home':
Surprised by loveThe heart of the collection then is the wartime poems, written from the front(s), where:
I hear the night rapedIt is a world where, as the war progresses, he finds: "I see myself / adrift / in the infinite"; unsurprisingly, he concludes: "In the end things tend towards chaos." In 'Pilgrimage' -- where he is: "Hunkering / in these bowels / of rubble", he encourages himself:
UngarettiThe reality of war and the war-experience is all too close and overwhelming, however. Well into the war, he can sum up:
My wretchedThe final section, dated 'Paris-Milan 1919', is the only one in which the poems are not presented with the almost hacked-off quick succession of lines of the rest of the collection, as if the poet can finally take a breath and elaborate. There is even some sense of hopefulness here, of what is to come. The notion of shipwreck and being lost is found repeatedly in the collection, with the middle section titled 'Naufragi' ('Shipwrecks') -- and, as noted, the entire collection originally presented as Allegria di naufragi --, and Ungaretti closes the collection with one final variation:
Allow me Lord to be shipwreckedThe sequence of poems is strong, the verse compact but not terse. It is wartime poetry, crisply conveying the feel of both battle and the uncertainty beyond it. A sense of the man documenting his experiences also comes together nicely across these poems -- not least in his summing up:
I am a poetBrock's translations mirror Ungaretti's pared-to-the-essence verse -- though arguably could have stood being even tighter. It all makes for a strong collection in a nice edition -- the Italian originals helpfully printed facing the translations --, an impressive example of wartime poetry from the First World War.
- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2021
Egyptian-born Italian poet Giuseppe Ungaretti lived 1888 to 1970.
