I Never Had a Best-Seller



by

Jacob Steinberg



The Story of a Small Publisher

With an Afterword by Thomas T. Beeler

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 23/5/1993 Chris Goodrich

From the Reviews :

"Although Jacob Steinberg, Twayne's founder, does a fair bit of horn-tooting in I Never Had a Best-Seller, he tells a generally interesting story, one centering on the struggles an independent publisher must face in order to survive." - Chris Goodrich, The Los Angeles Times

Jacob Steinberg founded Twayne Publishers Inc. in 1949, and I Never Had a Best-Seller is a publisher-memoir of his experiences running Twayne until 1973, when he sold it to conglomerate ITT (remaining involved with the company through 1974, but in a much-reduced role), with some additional before and after biographical material as well as an Afterword by Thomas T. Beeler chronicling 'Twayne Since 1972' (through 1992). Now a part of Cengage-subsidiary Gale, Twayne's Author Series remains its lasting legacy, and much of the focus of Steinberg's book is naturally on these, but there's also considerably more to it.

Steinberg begins with an 'Autobiographical Sketch', already an interesting glimpse of growing up Jewish in New York City (and, for a time, Albany) between the wars, and how he came to study Chinese. Building on this, when he set up his publishing venture: "The original intent of the firm was to publish translations of Chinese classics" -- and, impressively: "Twayne's first book was to have been Dream of the Red Chamber, an 18th-century work by Tsao Hsueh-chin, regarded by many as the greatest of all Chinese novels". That proved overly ambitious -- as, surely, did the hope that this could be: "the book that was supposed to provide a solid financial basis for our enterprise" --, with the Twayne edition only finally appearing in 1958, but Steinberg proved very flexible from the outset.

With John Ciardi on board as editor, there was an early pivot to poetry -- again an unlikely-sounding concentration to hope for much (financial) success with. It didn't stop there: there was a lithograph series, of works by Thomas Hart Benton, for example -- but that also proved to be a near-impossible sell (at the time: Steinberg bitterly noting that, after all that failure, by the early 1990s: "the extra-large lithos that we were offering at $10.00 retail ($6.00 to the stores) were going for $600-1000 ...). Steinberg also occasionally gets sidetracked here, as when uses I Never Had a Best-Seller as a pitch for artist-monographs, an area Twayne didn't get into but which he suggests, with a subscription-business-model, was entirely feasible: he uses the example of Kenneth Munowitz, going so far as to include The New York Times' review of a 1977 retrospective of the artist (never published in the newspaper, because of a strike at the time ...), and then includes a selection of more than two dozen color plates of the artist's work slap dab in the middle of the book (to prove it was viable ?). It is an odd (though certainly colorful) supplement to this publishing-biography ..... (It also contrasts oddly with what otherwise looks like a very cheaply-produced book, from the blandest of covers to the typesetting -- and surely upped the production costs considerably (and entirely unnecessarily).)

Twayne even went so far as to try their hand at science fiction-publishing, but the big breakthrough came with their authors-series. Originally pitched to other publishers by Sylvia Bowman, Twayne finally was the one to pick up the project. They had already started a Twayne's United States Classics Series (TUSCS -- they loved their acronyms) -- hardback reprints of American classics --, with Bowman as editor, and then in 1961 started their critical studies of American writers, Twayne's United States Authors Series (TUSAS). A series on British writers -- Twayne's English Authors Series (TEAS) -- followed, and then one for authors from elsewhere, Twayne's World Authors Series (TWAS). These short, readable monographs proved immensely popular, mainstays of libraries everywhere; they remain useful introductions and overviews of so many writers, truly one of the great series in American publishing.

Twayne continued to publish quite a variety of other titles as well. Of particular note are their efforts to bring Eastern European and Russian literature to English-speaking readers, with Steinberg devoting a chapter to 'Literary Diplomacy', as dealing with these countries in then-still Soviet times proved an interesting challenge. There is also some mention of two other admirable projects, their Library of Scandinavian Literature and then their Library of Netherlandic Literature; while neither wound up being particularly extensive, they're remarkable little lists of titles, underappreciated then (and now). (Dalkey Archive Press' National Literature Series is a more recent similar effort.)

The Twayne bread-and-butter -- and the only books that survived -- was its author series. Twayne's admirable forays especially into publishing fiction in translation were relatively limited; Steinberg realized early on that specialization in a specific area, with a more or less guaranteed market (libraries) was the way to go. So also:

That's why very early on Twayne turned away from the crap-shoot called trade-publishing. We didn't have the money and couldn't compete with the big firms.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 September 2021

About the Author :

American publisher Jacob Steinberg lived 1915 to 2015.

