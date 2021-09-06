Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The American



by

Henry James



Originally published serially in The Atlantic Monthly

A considerably revised -- by James -- version was published in 1907

Our Assessment:



B+ : a bit simple, but appealingly lively

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Boston Daily Globe . 10/5/1877 . Le Monde . 1/4/1977 Pierre Kyria Die Zeit . 2/12/1966 Rudolf Hartung

From the Reviews :

"Henry James's American is a novel from which all admirers of pretty stories are warned off at once. (...)

(B)ut into the story of Newman's wooing Mr. James has woven a description of such a French family as has never been seen in American fiction before, and has done his work so well that one finds almost the same pleasure in reading the book that one finds in Balzac." - Boston Daily Globe

The complete review 's Review :

[Note that Henry James revised The American for the New York Edition (1907), but the text generally reprinted (and on which this review is based) is that of the 1877/79 editions (although the Oxford World's Classics edition is based on the 1907 edition). As Leon Edel wrote: "To grasp the original vividness and the original humor, the novel must be read it is unrevised state [.....] The late revisions may be interesting to study for the light they throw on the author's creative process; but they are extremely artificial."]

The American of the title is Christopher Newman. He is thirty-six and, having made his fortune, has come to Paris to try his hand at a life of some leisure, taking a break from work and seeing a world he's unfamiliar with:

I have come to see Europe, to get the best out of it I can. I want to see all the great things, and do what the clever people do.

When I was twenty, I looked around me and saw a world with everything ticketed 'Hands off !' and the deuce of it was that the ticket seemed meant only for me. I couldn't go into business, I couldn't make money, because I was a Bellegarde. I couldn't go into politics, because I was a Bellegarde -- the Bellegardes don't recognize the Bonapartes. I couldn't go into literature, because I was a dunce. I couldn't marry a rich girl, because no Bellegarde had ever married a roturière, and it was not proper that I should begin. We shall have to come to it, yet. Marriageable heiresses, de notre bord, are not to be had for nothing; it must be name for name, and fortune for fortune. The only thing I could do was to go and fight for the Pope. That I did, punctiliously, and received an apostolic flesh-wound at Castlefidardo. It did neither the Holy Father nor me any good, that I could see.

She has taken the measure of life, and she has determined to be something -- to succeed at any cost. Her painting, of course, is a mere trick to gain time. She is waiting for her chance; she wishes to launch herself, and to do it well. She knows her Paris. She is one of fifty thousand, so far as the mere ambition goes; but I am very sure that in the way of resolution and capacity she is a rarity. And in one gift -- perfect heartlessness -- I will warrant she is unsurpassed. She has not as much heart as will go on the point of a needle. That is an immense virtue. Yes, she is one of the celebrities of the future.

They had overrated their courage. I must say, to give the devil his due, that there is something rather fine in that. It was your commercial quality in the abstract they couldn't swallow. That is really aristocratic. They wanted your money, but they have given you up for an idea.

Since your relations with us began you have been, I frankly confess, less -- less peculiar than I expected. It is not your disposition that we object to, it is your antecedents. We really cannot reconcile ourselves to a commercial person. We fancied in an evil hour that we could; it was a great misfortune. We determined to persevere to the end, and to give you every advantage. I was resolved that you should have no reason to accuse me of want of loyalty. We let the thing certainly go very far; we introduced you to our friends. To tell the truth, it was that, I think, that broke me down.

"Madame de Cintré, don't, don't !" he said. "I beseech you ! On my knees, if you like, I'll beseech you."

This is my revenge, you know. You have treated me before the world -- convened for the express purpose -- as if I were not good enough for you. I mean to show the world that, however bad I may be, you are not quite the people to say it.

My impression would be that since, as you say, they defied you, it was because they believed that, after all, you would never really come to the point. Their confidence, after counsel taken of each other, was not in their innocence, nor in their talent for bluffing things off; it was in your remarkable good nature !

"It is not marrying you; it is doing all that would go with it. It's the rupture, the defiance, the insisting upon being happy in my own way. What right have I to be happy when -- when --" And she paused.

Love, he believed, made a fool of a man, and his present emotion was not folly but wisdom; wisdom sound, serene, well-directed. What he felt was an intense, all-consuming tenderness, which had for its object an extraordinarily graceful and delicate, and at the same time impressive, woman who lived in a large gray house on the left bank of the Seine. This tenderness turned very often into a positive heartache; a sign in which, certainly, Newman ought to have read the appellation which science has conferred upon his sentiment. When the heart has a heavy weight upon it, it hardly matters whether the weight be of gold or of lead; when, at any rate, happiness passes into that place in which it becomes identical with pain, a man may admit that the reign of wisdom is temporarily suspended.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 September 2021

:

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

About the Author :

American author Henry James lived 1843 to 1916.

