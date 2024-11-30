|
The Princess Casamassima
Our Assessment:
B : a lot that is good here, but is undermined by its central character
See our review for fuller assessment.
The character of Princess Casamassima will be familiar to readers of James' earlier novel, Roderick Hudson (1875), in which Christina Light is a love-interest of the title-character but winds up marrying Prince Casamassima.
She resurfaces in this novel that bears her name -- but only well into it: the first mention and sighting of her comes only a full third of the way into the novel.
(James apparently liked to hold back before springing the character on readers: she first appears in Roderick Hudson only well into that novel as well.)
She is a significant character in what follows, but the central figure in The Princess Casamassima is, in fact, one Hyacinth Robinson.
You're a duke in disguise, and so I thought the first time I ever saw you.Hyacinth is raised in genteel poverty in the run-down London neighborhood of Lomax Place, Miss Pynsent doing her best but limited in what she can offer the bright young child, who an acquaintance, theater-fiddler Mr.Vetch, sums up:
He's a thin-skinned, morbid, mooning, introspective little beggar, with a good deal of imagination and not much perseverance, who'll expect a good deal more of life than he'll find in it. That's why he won't be happy.Without the funds to send him to university or get him a place in finance, business, or law, his career-opportunities are limited -- with Miss Pynsent just determined that he doesn't work in retail ("She would rather see him a bricklayer or a costermonger than dedicated to a retail business"). He comes to apprentice for a bookbinder -- a job that suits him: "He considers it one of the fine arts" and which he shows a talent for -- and midway through the first book of the novel James jumps ahead, to when Hyacinth is in his early twenties and in this position.
Millicent Henning, who in childhood: "was always hugging a smutty doll and courting his society" and whose family had been evicted from Lomax Place when she was twelve seeks Hyacinth out again and renews their now more mature friendship; an attractive young woman, she's done well for herself -- "she had a high position at a great haberdasher's in the neighbourhood of Buckingham Palace" -- and lets Hyacinth court her. It is her wish to go to the theatre that brings Hyacinth and the Princess Casamassima together: she sets her sights on him there and, as Captain Sholto -- the man who makes the introductions -- warns him: "she's a person used to having nothing refused her". (Captain Sholto was and remains smitten by the Princess -- "she's perhaps the most remarkable woman in Europe" he swoons to Hyacinth and will later come to admit that he was hoping to curry favor in delivering Hyacinth when he did, the Princess already tiring of him and so: "I was looking for anything that would turn up, that might take her fancy".)
As Princess Casamassima's long-time (and long-suffering) companion, Madame Grandoni -- familiar also from Roderick Hudson -- observes: "She's a capricciosa". Capricious and flighty indeed, she's managed to evade and avoid seeing her husband for nearly three years when Hyacinth makes her acquaintance (and rebuffs her husband's next effort to see her again shortly thereafter). Hyacinth can't help but be taken by her, however -- not least because she offers a glimpse of a world closed until then to him; indeed, as he gets closer to her and is invited to a country-house she rents for a few months, even he can recognize the life-changing magnitude of these encounters and the steps he is taking:
There was a world to be revealed to him: it lay waiting with the dew on it under his windows, and he must go down and take his first steps in it.[This is one of the sentences James changed in the later New York Edition: rather than "and take his first steps in it" he there has: "and take of it such possession as he might"]
As a young man, Hyacinth becomes involved with a circle of those who are working towards social change. Among them is a co-worker at the bookbinder's, Frenchman Eustache Poupin -- "an ardent stoic, a cold conspirator and an exquisite artist, who was by far the most interesting person in the ranks of his acquaintance" -- who had fled France after the Commune of 1871, as well as Paul Muniment, a chemist with an invalid, bed-ridden sister, Rosy. As Hyacinth sums up when he is introduced to Princess Casamassima:
I'm one of many thousands of young men of my class -- you know, I suppose, what that is -- in whose brains certain ideas are fermenting. There is nothing original about me at all. I am very young and very ignorant; it's only a few months since I began to talk of the possibility of a social revolution with men who have considered the whole ground much more than I have done.It's one reason Princess Casamassima takes an interest in him: "We take a great interest in the things you care for. We take a great interest in the people" -- and she wants to enlist him as a kind of guide to this world of those she sees in need of her help, including, eventually, to have him guide her around the working-class districts so she can see this world first-hand. Millicent soon takes a back seat -- but has Hyacinth's number:
she felt that Hyacinth had strange friends and still stranger opinions; she suspected him of taking an unnatural interest in politics and was somehow not on the right side, little as she knew about parties or causes; and she had a vague conviction that this kind of perversity only multiplied the troubles of the poor, who, according to theories which Pinnie had never reasoned out, but which, in her bosom were as deep as religion, ought always to be of the same way of thinking as the rich. They were unlike them enough in their poverty without trying to add other differences. When at last she accompanied Hyacinth to Camberwell, one Saturday evening at midsummer, it was in a sighing, sceptical, second-best mannerHanging over Hyacinth is a "vow of blind obedience" he makes early on: to do whatever the cause demands of him, without question, when called upon:
The act was as yet indefinite, but one might get an idea of it from the penalty involved, which would certainly be capital. The only thing settled was that it was to be done instantly and absolutely, without a question, a condition or a scruple, in the manner that should be prescribed at the moment from headquarters. Very likely it would be to kill some one -- some humbug in a high place; but whether the individual should deserve it or should not deserve it was not Hyacinth's affair.[Here again James changed some of the wording in the later New York Edition, including the final words: " it was not to be one's affair" rather than as originally: "it was not Hyacinth's affair"]
No doubt, a significant reason for Princess Casamassima's interest in Hyacinth is his apparent dedication to the cause -- his willingness to do whatever need be done. An absolutist herself -- "You would find I would go with you -- pretty far", she hints at her commitment when they first meet --; she is drawn to such extremists. The problem is, of course, that Hyacinth is no such thing -- which becomes all the more evident after Miss Pynsent dies and he takes his small inheritance and savings and goes on something of a 'grand tour', visiting France and Italy, immersing himself in and appreciating the wonders of culture rather than, for example, seeking out the contacts in Paris ("ardent votaries of the social question") Poupin had supplied him with.
As he writes to Princess Casamassima:
I may have helped you to understand and enter into the misery of the people (though I protest I don't know much about it), but you have led my imagination into quite another train.Even as he clings to allegiance to the 'sacred cause', his heart isn't in it; as he had to admit, after a while it was only Princess Casamassima that kept him involved:
He had ceased himself to care for the slums and had reasons for not wishing to spend his remnant in the contemplation of foul things; but he would go through with his part of the engagement. He might be perfunctory, but any dreariness would have a gilding that should involve an association with her.Hyacinth may nominally be one in the class of the poor that Princess Casamassima wants to lift up, but deep down the noble-rot of his paternal background is too firmly entrenched. He's evermore torn:
There was no peace for him between the two currents that flowed in his nature, the blood of his passionate, plebeian mother and that of his long-descended, supercivilised sire. They continued to toss him from one side to the other; they arrayed him in intolerable defiances and revenges against himself.Identity remains a problem for Hyacinth: already early on he had told Vetch: "We don't know what we may be when the time comes", and that is his fundamental problem, he does not know who he is (and not just when the time comes, though of course the decisive moment -- which, tick-tock, tick-tock, we know is approaching all the while -- demonstrates this then most clearly).
Princess Casamassima remains eager to see to change and upheaval, and when she senses that Hyacinth is no longer fully on board with what might need to be done to achieve them -- "I don't care for her means, I don't like her processes", Hyacinth admits -- she turns her attention more to Muniment, a more determined revolutionary. As the Princess realizes, as she then tells Muniment:
'Whatever you are you'll succeed,' said the Princess. 'Hyacinth won't, but you will.'As wishy-washy Hyacinth explains to Millicent when he goes crawling back to her, he and Princess Casamassima have gone, in this regard, increasingly separate ways:
She made my acquaintance because I was interested in the same things as she was. Her interest has continued, has increased, but mine, for some reason or other, has declined. She has been consistent and I have been fickle.[The New York Edition has that as: "beastly fickle".]
The novel builds to the inevitable point where Hyacinth must make his choice -- to act, or not. As it does, his acquaintances, understanding that he is not made for this, grow increasingly concerned, including Vetch, who confronts him:
'Well, promise me that you will never, under any circumstances whatever, do anything.'[In the New York Edition is even more pressing demanding that the promise be: "on your honour and as from the man you are, God help you, to the man I am"]
James has Hyacinth be a man of his word, but not, alas, in the way Vetch hopes ......
It is Muniment and Princess Casamassima who then move to try to save Hyacinth from himself -- willing, both, to act, as especially Princess Casamassima comes into her own here and shows just the extent of her commitment to the cause. Unlike dabbler Hyacinth, they are willing to do what they feel must be done for the revolution (though Princess Casamassima may also be more open to the greatest sacrifice with the change in her personal circumstances as the novel winds to a close, beginning with Madame Grandoni finally abandoning her). But The Princess Casamassima is a tragedy, and ends dramatically tragically.
The Princess Casamassima is a strange, uneven novel. There's much here that impresses greatly, including some of the character-portraits as well as that of the London of the times -- with Jamesian flights of language to lap up, if you like that kind of thing:
The winter was not over, but the spring had begun, and the smoky London air allowed the baffled citizens, by way of a change, to see through it. The town could refresh its recollections of the sky, and the sky could ascertain the geographical position of the town. The essential dimness of the low perspectives had by no means disappeared, but it had loosened its folds; it lingered as a blur of mist, interwoven with pretty sun-tints and faint transparencies. There was warmth and there was light, and a view of the shutters of shops, and the church-bells were ringing.Princess Casamassima is ultimately a successful character, but the novel's great failing is that Hyacinth is, in the essential point, not. He never makes a convincing would-be revolutionary, and while some interest in the 'social question' can be ascribed to him -- only natural, in that time and place, and given his upbringing -- James never convincingly presents him as embracing the need for change (much less doing so militantly). The critical element to the novel's main plot -- Hyacinth's 'vow' -- is too great a reach, especially then in how he clings to it; a proper Jamesian hero would have laughed it off soon enough as a youthful folly, not, of course, to be taken seriously.
There's also how James gets hung up in Hyacinth's noble birthright, making a hash of the class issues with that here. Even Princess Casamassima -- who only attained nobility through marriage, and recognizes it for exactly what it is (a silly social construct and hollow artifice, though one one can have quite some fun with) -- recognizes Hyacinth as: "my dear infatuated little aristocrat". Nobility will out, according to James, and he certainly makes sure of that -- and of course the noble-at-the-core Hyacinth is above dirty working class revolutionary action (or even just introspection) .....
The generally critical Vetch is impressed by Hyacinth's professional accomplishments; he can actually see a grand future for him -- though of course he's selling it a bit, in order to get Hyacinth on board, when he tells him:
'I have been looking at your books,' the fiddler said; 'you have two or three exquisite specimens of your own. Oh yes, I recognise your work when I see it; there are always certain little finer touches. You have a manner, like a master. With such a talent, such a taste, your future leaves nothing to be desired. You will make a fortune and become a great celebrity.'But, of course, Hyacinth is not satisfied with his station, with being a mere craftsman, working with his hands (that won't do for a man who is, at heart (or in blood) of the noble classes ...) -- even if success at it might bring fortune and celebrity. Instead, as James had noted earlier, he has higher aspirations (worthy of the better-born ...):
When that debt should have been paid and his other arrears made up he proposed to himself to write something. He was far from having decided as yet what it should be; the only point settled was that it should be very remarkable and should not, at least on the face of it, have anything to do with a fresh deal of the social pack. That was to be his transition -- into literature; to bind the book, charming as the process might be, was after all much less fundamental than to write it. It had occurred to Hyacinth more than once that it would be a fine thing to produce a rare death-song.Alas, the would-be writer in Hyacinth comes too little to the fore -- here's another ideal he aspires to but can't commit to ..... He remains a tortured bookbinder. His romantic interests are quite well done -- Millicent and Princess Casamassima are impressively assertive and independent-minded, and rich characters -- but James struggles some in fitting the whole story together around the clumsy character that is Hyacinth.
Books by both Dickens and Bulwer-Lytton are among those mentioned in the novel, and quite a bit of The Princess Casamassima bears similarity to these Victorian masters' works, but James is also trying to do other things here -- things he's not very well-equipped to do. His grasp and understanding of the social question (and what is to be done about it) are amateurish -- considered with some interest and engagement, but no real understanding. James can manage depictions of humbler life well -- the domestic scenes both at Miss Pynsent's and in the room in which Paul Muniment's sister lies are among the strongest in the novel -- and he does social intercourse, in all its variations, very well (especially involving Princess Casamassima), but the jumble of characters and their ambitions here trips over Hyacinth's failed one: rather than tying the different strands together he comes across as faulty cog, gumming up the works. It makes for a novel that, while often engaging, can't convince; an interesting but failed -- largely in that one character and one essential plot-point -- effort, with flashes of its greater potential occasionally bursting through.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 November 2024
