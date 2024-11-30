

the complete review - fiction



The Princess Casamassima



by

Henry James



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: The Princess Casamassima Author: Henry James Genre: Novel Written: 1886 Length: 591 pages Availability: The Princess Casamassima - US in Novels 1886-1890 - US The Princess Casamassima - UK The Princess Casamassima - Canada La Princesse Casamassima - France Die Prinzessin Casamassima - Deutschland Principessa Casamassima - Italia La princesa Casamassima - España from : Bookshop.org (US) The Penguin Classics edition is of the original 1886 text, rather than the more commonly reprinted revised New York Edition (1909)

Edited and with an Introduction by Derek Brewer

With Notes by Patricia Crick

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:

B : a lot that is good here, but is undermined by its central character See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 23/2/1887 . The Hudson Review . Fall/1948 R.W.Flint The Nation . 23/4/1938 Louise Bogan The Nation . 19/6/1948 Richard Chase The New Criterion . 3/2006 Mark Falcoff The NY Times . 21/11/1886 . The NY Times Book Rev. . 11/7/1948 Anthony Bower Time . 17/5/1948 . The Times . 26/11/1886 . VQR . Summer/1990 Edwin M. Yoder



From the Reviews :

"The low-class characters are quite different. They are not exactly human beings. But when we say that they belong to the same class as the creations of Dickens and Balzac we pay them a perfectly deliberate compliment. Unfortunately for Mr James, his great predecessors confined themselves almost entirely to their own people, whom they understood, and Mr James has tried English people, whom he does not understand. The result is that Muniment, Miss Henning, Lady Aurora, Sholto, and the rest are rather extremely clever attempts and conjectures than real life studies." - The Guardian





"The novel, therefore, is entirely Jamesian in its strong supporting undertone of sexual anguish. (...) Hyacinth is an Ishmael well enough, victim not only of the timeless dilemma of the man of sensibility from spiritual provinces, but also of the most harrowing sort of frameup on the part of his creator." - R.W.Flint, The Hudson Review





" The Princess Casamassima , it is true, opens with a block of Balzacian realism mixed with Dickensian melodrama that is extremely hard for modern readers to accept. In the later chapters of the book detail and suspense are to be brought in with sureness and ease; every part of the situation is to be elucidated by that sure technical skill so characteristic of the pre-theater James. The first three chapters, however, are thick with underlining and filled with a kind of cardboard darkness. The characters are so overloaded with reasons that they closely approach the line dividing drama from burlesque. (...) The book is full of wonderful moments." - Louise Bogan, The Nation





, it is true, opens with a block of Balzacian realism mixed with Dickensian melodrama that is extremely hard for modern readers to accept. In the later chapters of the book detail and suspense are to be brought in with sureness and ease; every part of the situation is to be elucidated by that sure technical skill so characteristic of the pre-theater James. The first three chapters, however, are thick with underlining and filled with a kind of cardboard darkness. The characters are so overloaded with reasons that they closely approach the line dividing drama from burlesque. (...) The book is full of wonderful moments." - " The Princess Casamassima is rich fare; it has the complexity of any fiction which acknowledges all the possibilities of behavior. (...) The Princess Casamassima is one of the few novels in which we find an American writer emerging in something like full moral-political consciousness" - Richard Chase, The Nation





is rich fare; it has the complexity of any fiction which acknowledges all the possibilities of behavior. (...) is one of the few novels in which we find an American writer emerging in something like full moral-political consciousness" - "What makes this book particularly remarkable is the way it manages to combine a compassionate portrayal of those at the near-bottom of Britain's social scale with a decidedly mordant critique of radical politics and its practitioners. In that sense The Princess is not merely James's great political novel, but his great conservative political novel. (...) As a writer James's peculiar strength lies not so much in plot as in texture and characterization. The Princess is extraordinarily rich in both. But in this novel he also displays a remarkable grasp of political sociology. (...) In fact, the most interesting person in the novel might well be Madame Grondoni, whose voice (one suspects) comes closest to that of James himself. (...) The real key to the novel is the single fact of Hyacinth's profession. His work as a bookbinder, James explains, constitutes a kind of "education of the taste, [training] him in the finest discriminations, in the perception of beauty and the hatred of ugliness." This hatred of ugliness inevitably has social connotations." - Mark Falcoff, The New Criterion





is not merely James's great political novel, but his great conservative political novel. (...) As a writer James's peculiar strength lies not so much in plot as in texture and characterization. is extraordinarily rich in both. But in this novel he also displays a remarkable grasp of political sociology. (...) In fact, the most interesting person in the novel might well be Madame Grondoni, whose voice (one suspects) comes closest to that of James himself. (...) The real key to the novel is the single fact of Hyacinth's profession. His work as a bookbinder, James explains, constitutes a kind of "education of the taste, [training] him in the finest discriminations, in the perception of beauty and the hatred of ugliness." This hatred of ugliness inevitably has social connotations." - "Mr. James Princess Casamassima is the novel of slumming (.....) The Princess Casamassima is a sinister romance, and we have no hesitation in calling it a singularly unpleasant one. (...) Mr.James has fabricated a tiresome story of 596 pages. With his peculiar tendencies to be retrospective and introspective, he indulges in these qualities ad nauseam . (...) In order to be nice and elegant whenever he can he sprays his subject as with a perfumed atomizer. Mr.James dawdles and lingers, postpones and prolongs, saunters backward and forward, and staves off as long as he can the tragic dénouement (.....) The decadence of a literary art, once most distinguished, we think is appreciable in The Princess Casamassima ." - The New York Times





is the novel of slumming (.....) is a sinister romance, and we have no hesitation in calling it a singularly unpleasant one. (...) Mr.James has fabricated a tiresome story of 596 pages. With his peculiar tendencies to be retrospective and introspective, he indulges in these qualities . (...) In order to be nice and elegant whenever he can he sprays his subject as with a perfumed atomizer. Mr.James dawdles and lingers, postpones and prolongs, saunters backward and forward, and staves off as long as he can the tragic dénouement (.....) The decadence of a literary art, once most distinguished, we think is appreciable in ." - "Oddly enough the reasons its original failure are the elements which make it of such compelling present-day interest -- its penetrating vision into the broad contemporary social scene. (...) The picture that James drew could not be accepted as what it was -- a remarkably accurate account of the Anarchist movement. And if the general possibility of such a picture could not be recognized, then it is not particularly surprising that even the most intelligent reviewers and certainly most of the reading public completely missed the implications of the story and ignored the beautifully developed main theme of the book -- the dispute between art (or rather certain of the more triumphant aspects of art) and moral action." - Anthony Bower, The New York Times Book Review





"(T)he reader will probably feel that for all James's intentions, his poor are specimens under glass, people he merely glimpsed during his endless London strolls. They are the aristocrats of the poor, never in want and constantly being taken up by genuine aristocrats who have come to regard their own inheritance as a badge of shame. The opening chapters read like dehydrated Dickens. (...) What saves this colossal structure of melodrama and coincidence from toppling is largely James's style, at once dense and gracious, his fine sense of theater whenever his characters enter a room or open a conversation. The women in this novel are as unsuccessful as Joseph Conrad's, yet as symbols they are impressive" - Time





"Mr. James is a master of catching faint nuances of feeling, and stereotyping them in dialogue. A small display of this capacity goes a long way in a novel. In The Princess Casamassima most people will be of opinion that the author has entirely sacrificed effect to detail; and that this is, on the whole, a monotonous book." - The Times





of feeling, and stereotyping them in dialogue. A small display of this capacity goes a long way in a novel. In most people will be of opinion that the author has entirely sacrificed effect to detail; and that this is, on the whole, a monotonous book." - "The Princess Casamassima may be read, then, as a penetrating inquiry into the varieties -- and more especially the quality, moral and otherwise -- of political commitment; and in this respect it is properly described as post-political." - Edwin M. Yoder, Virginia Quarterly Review

Quotes :

"The book, published in 1886, is an outlier in James’s novelistic output (.....) One might take issue with its perfunctory treatment of the politics that is its supposed theme, or see it as a failed attempt to marry James’s psychological pointillism and exquisite, mannered prose to the sentimentality of Dickens and the naturalism of Zola. But the novel’s Frankenstein quality is a manifestation of what I take to be its real inquiry: the fate of a style of hyper-refined sensibility when confronted with the brutality of a sensationalistic plot. (...) The pathos of the novel, which I love, lies in the clarity with which Hyacinth sees that the works of art he now treasures are inextricable from the exploitative class system that has made his life miserable." - Garth Greenwell, The New Yorker (28/8/2019)





"(I)t surprises me that The Princess Casamassima is not better known than it is. (...) (W)hen I first read The Princess Casamassima I was delighted, even inspired. It was full of life , beautifully plotted and thoroughly plausible. (...) It was a kind of homage to Dickens and yet shed light on the empty anger of people not very different from those I knew who supported revolutionary causes." - Paul Theroux, Sunday Times (8/5/1977)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review : The character of Princess Casamassima will be familiar to readers of James' earlier novel, Roderick Hudson (1875), in which Christina Light is a love-interest of the title-character but winds up marrying Prince Casamassima. She resurfaces in this novel that bears her name -- but only well into it: the first mention and sighting of her comes only a full third of the way into the novel. (James apparently liked to hold back before springing the character on readers: she first appears in Roderick Hudson only well into that novel as well.) She is a significant character in what follows, but the central figure in The Princess Casamassima is, in fact, one Hyacinth Robinson.

The novel is presented in six books, and the first and longest (and most Dickensian) serves to introduce the protagonist, first as boy and then as a young man. (Princess Casamassima debuts only in the second book-- appropriately enough, at a theater-performance Hyacinth goes to.) Half the first book presents Hyacinth as ten-year-old, with his guardian, Miss Amanda Pynsent, also called 'Pinnie', the dressmaker who had raised him since he was a baby facing a dilemma: the illegitimate boy's mother, jailed for having murdered Lord Frederick Purvis -- his father --, lies on her deathbed and begs desperately to meet her son. Miss Pynsent does take Hyacinth to see her, but he only comes to learn (or at least guess) the truth about his background a few years later.

Even as she long left him in the dark, Miss Pynsent "had from his earliest age made him feel that there was a grandeur in his past", and while he affects indifference as to the status of his progenitor -- "He may have been a prime-minister for all the good it has done me " --, his background -- the possibility of 'nobility' on the one side, the tragic-fiery French certainty on the other -- comes to loom dark cloud-like over the character, a confusion within him ("the reflection that he was a bastard involved in a remarkable manner the reflection that he was a gentleman") that is then also central to his fate. It manifests itself even in his bearing from early on, with friend Paul Muniment, for example, noting of the adult Hyacinth: You're a duke in disguise, and so I thought the first time I ever saw you. Hyacinth is raised in genteel poverty in the run-down London neighborhood of Lomax Place, Miss Pynsent doing her best but limited in what she can offer the bright young child, who an acquaintance, theater-fiddler Mr.Vetch, sums up: He's a thin-skinned, morbid, mooning, introspective little beggar, with a good deal of imagination and not much perseverance, who'll expect a good deal more of life than he'll find in it. That's why he won't be happy. Without the funds to send him to university or get him a place in finance, business, or law, his career-opportunities are limited -- with Miss Pynsent just determined that he doesn't work in retail ("She would rather see him a bricklayer or a costermonger than dedicated to a retail business"). He comes to apprentice for a bookbinder -- a job that suits him: "He considers it one of the fine arts" and which he shows a talent for -- and midway through the first book of the novel James jumps ahead, to when Hyacinth is in his early twenties and in this position.

Millicent Henning, who in childhood: "was always hugging a smutty doll and courting his society" and whose family had been evicted from Lomax Place when she was twelve seeks Hyacinth out again and renews their now more mature friendship; an attractive young woman, she's done well for herself -- "she had a high position at a great haberdasher's in the neighbourhood of Buckingham Palace" -- and lets Hyacinth court her. It is her wish to go to the theatre that brings Hyacinth and the Princess Casamassima together: she sets her sights on him there and, as Captain Sholto -- the man who makes the introductions -- warns him: "she's a person used to having nothing refused her". (Captain Sholto was and remains smitten by the Princess -- "she's perhaps the most remarkable woman in Europe" he swoons to Hyacinth and will later come to admit that he was hoping to curry favor in delivering Hyacinth when he did, the Princess already tiring of him and so: "I was looking for anything that would turn up, that might take her fancy".)

As Princess Casamassima's long-time (and long-suffering) companion, Madame Grandoni -- familiar also from Roderick Hudson -- observes: "She's a capricciosa". Capricious and flighty indeed, she's managed to evade and avoid seeing her husband for nearly three years when Hyacinth makes her acquaintance (and rebuffs her husband's next effort to see her again shortly thereafter). Hyacinth can't help but be taken by her, however -- not least because she offers a glimpse of a world closed until then to him; indeed, as he gets closer to her and is invited to a country-house she rents for a few months, even he can recognize the life-changing magnitude of these encounters and the steps he is taking: There was a world to be revealed to him: it lay waiting with the dew on it under his windows, and he must go down and take his first steps in it. [This is one of the sentences James changed in the later New York Edition: rather than "and take his first steps in it" he there has: "and take of it such possession as he might"]

As a young man, Hyacinth becomes involved with a circle of those who are working towards social change. Among them is a co-worker at the bookbinder's, Frenchman Eustache Poupin -- "an ardent stoic, a cold conspirator and an exquisite artist, who was by far the most interesting person in the ranks of his acquaintance" -- who had fled France after the Commune of 1871, as well as Paul Muniment, a chemist with an invalid, bed-ridden sister, Rosy. As Hyacinth sums up when he is introduced to Princess Casamassima: I'm one of many thousands of young men of my class -- you know, I suppose, what that is -- in whose brains certain ideas are fermenting. There is nothing original about me at all. I am very young and very ignorant; it's only a few months since I began to talk of the possibility of a social revolution with men who have considered the whole ground much more than I have done. It's one reason Princess Casamassima takes an interest in him: "We take a great interest in the things you care for. We take a great interest in the people" -- and she wants to enlist him as a kind of guide to this world of those she sees in need of her help, including, eventually, to have him guide her around the working-class districts so she can see this world first-hand. Millicent soon takes a back seat -- but has Hyacinth's number: she felt that Hyacinth had strange friends and still stranger opinions; she suspected him of taking an unnatural interest in politics and was somehow not on the right side, little as she knew about parties or causes; and she had a vague conviction that this kind of perversity only multiplied the troubles of the poor, who, according to theories which Pinnie had never reasoned out, but which, in her bosom were as deep as religion, ought always to be of the same way of thinking as the rich. They were unlike them enough in their poverty without trying to add other differences. When at last she accompanied Hyacinth to Camberwell, one Saturday evening at midsummer, it was in a sighing, sceptical, second-best manner Hanging over Hyacinth is a "vow of blind obedience" he makes early on: to do whatever the cause demands of him, without question, when called upon: The act was as yet indefinite, but one might get an idea of it from the penalty involved, which would certainly be capital. The only thing settled was that it was to be done instantly and absolutely, without a question, a condition or a scruple, in the manner that should be prescribed at the moment from headquarters. Very likely it would be to kill some one -- some humbug in a high place; but whether the individual should deserve it or should not deserve it was not Hyacinth's affair. [Here again James changed some of the wording in the later New York Edition, including the final words: " it was not to be one's affair" rather than as originally: "it was not Hyacinth's affair"]

No doubt, a significant reason for Princess Casamassima's interest in Hyacinth is his apparent dedication to the cause -- his willingness to do whatever need be done. An absolutist herself -- "You would find I would go with you -- pretty far", she hints at her commitment when they first meet --; she is drawn to such extremists. The problem is, of course, that Hyacinth is no such thing -- which becomes all the more evident after Miss Pynsent dies and he takes his small inheritance and savings and goes on something of a 'grand tour', visiting France and Italy, immersing himself in and appreciating the wonders of culture rather than, for example, seeking out the contacts in Paris ("ardent votaries of the social question") Poupin had supplied him with.

As he writes to Princess Casamassima: I may have helped you to understand and enter into the misery of the people (though I protest I don't know much about it), but you have led my imagination into quite another train. Even as he clings to allegiance to the 'sacred cause', his heart isn't in it; as he had to admit, after a while it was only Princess Casamassima that kept him involved: He had ceased himself to care for the slums and had reasons for not wishing to spend his remnant in the contemplation of foul things; but he would go through with his part of the engagement. He might be perfunctory, but any dreariness would have a gilding that should involve an association with her. Hyacinth may nominally be one in the class of the poor that Princess Casamassima wants to lift up, but deep down the noble-rot of his paternal background is too firmly entrenched. He's evermore torn: There was no peace for him between the two currents that flowed in his nature, the blood of his passionate, plebeian mother and that of his long-descended, supercivilised sire. They continued to toss him from one side to the other; they arrayed him in intolerable defiances and revenges against himself. Identity remains a problem for Hyacinth: already early on he had told Vetch: "We don't know what we may be when the time comes", and that is his fundamental problem, he does not know who he is (and not just when the time comes, though of course the decisive moment -- which, tick-tock, tick-tock, we know is approaching all the while -- demonstrates this then most clearly).

Princess Casamassima remains eager to see to change and upheaval, and when she senses that Hyacinth is no longer fully on board with what might need to be done to achieve them -- "I don't care for her means, I don't like her processes", Hyacinth admits -- she turns her attention more to Muniment, a more determined revolutionary. As the Princess realizes, as she then tells Muniment: 'Whatever you are you'll succeed,' said the Princess. 'Hyacinth won't, but you will.' As wishy-washy Hyacinth explains to Millicent when he goes crawling back to her, he and Princess Casamassima have gone, in this regard, increasingly separate ways: She made my acquaintance because I was interested in the same things as she was. Her interest has continued, has increased, but mine, for some reason or other, has declined. She has been consistent and I have been fickle. [The New York Edition has that as: "beastly fickle".]

The novel builds to the inevitable point where Hyacinth must make his choice -- to act, or not. As it does, his acquaintances, understanding that he is not made for this, grow increasingly concerned, including Vetch, who confronts him: 'Well, promise me that you will never, under any circumstances whatever, do anything.'

'Do anything?'

'Anything those people expect of you.' [In the New York Edition is even more pressing demanding that the promise be: "on your honour and as from the man you are, God help you, to the man I am"]

James has Hyacinth be a man of his word, but not, alas, in the way Vetch hopes ......

It is Muniment and Princess Casamassima who then move to try to save Hyacinth from himself -- willing, both, to act, as especially Princess Casamassima comes into her own here and shows just the extent of her commitment to the cause. Unlike dabbler Hyacinth, they are willing to do what they feel must be done for the revolution (though Princess Casamassima may also be more open to the greatest sacrifice with the change in her personal circumstances as the novel winds to a close, beginning with Madame Grandoni finally abandoning her). But The Princess Casamassima is a tragedy, and ends dramatically tragically.

The Princess Casamassima is a strange, uneven novel. There's much here that impresses greatly, including some of the character-portraits as well as that of the London of the times -- with Jamesian flights of language to lap up, if you like that kind of thing: The winter was not over, but the spring had begun, and the smoky London air allowed the baffled citizens, by way of a change, to see through it. The town could refresh its recollections of the sky, and the sky could ascertain the geographical position of the town. The essential dimness of the low perspectives had by no means disappeared, but it had loosened its folds; it lingered as a blur of mist, interwoven with pretty sun-tints and faint transparencies. There was warmth and there was light, and a view of the shutters of shops, and the church-bells were ringing. Princess Casamassima is ultimately a successful character, but the novel's great failing is that Hyacinth is, in the essential point, not. He never makes a convincing would-be revolutionary, and while some interest in the 'social question' can be ascribed to him -- only natural, in that time and place, and given his upbringing -- James never convincingly presents him as embracing the need for change (much less doing so militantly). The critical element to the novel's main plot -- Hyacinth's 'vow' -- is too great a reach, especially then in how he clings to it; a proper Jamesian hero would have laughed it off soon enough as a youthful folly, not, of course, to be taken seriously.

There's also how James gets hung up in Hyacinth's noble birthright, making a hash of the class issues with that here. Even Princess Casamassima -- who only attained nobility through marriage, and recognizes it for exactly what it is (a silly social construct and hollow artifice, though one one can have quite some fun with) -- recognizes Hyacinth as: "my dear infatuated little aristocrat". Nobility will out, according to James, and he certainly makes sure of that -- and of course the noble-at-the-core Hyacinth is above dirty working class revolutionary action (or even just introspection) .....

The generally critical Vetch is impressed by Hyacinth's professional accomplishments; he can actually see a grand future for him -- though of course he's selling it a bit, in order to get Hyacinth on board, when he tells him: 'I have been looking at your books,' the fiddler said; 'you have two or three exquisite specimens of your own. Oh yes, I recognise your work when I see it; there are always certain little finer touches. You have a manner, like a master. With such a talent, such a taste, your future leaves nothing to be desired. You will make a fortune and become a great celebrity.' But, of course, Hyacinth is not satisfied with his station, with being a mere craftsman, working with his hands (that won't do for a man who is, at heart (or in blood) of the noble classes ...) -- even if success at it might bring fortune and celebrity. Instead, as James had noted earlier, he has higher aspirations (worthy of the better-born ...): When that debt should have been paid and his other arrears made up he proposed to himself to write something. He was far from having decided as yet what it should be; the only point settled was that it should be very remarkable and should not, at least on the face of it, have anything to do with a fresh deal of the social pack. That was to be his transition -- into literature; to bind the book, charming as the process might be, was after all much less fundamental than to write it. It had occurred to Hyacinth more than once that it would be a fine thing to produce a rare death-song. Alas, the would-be writer in Hyacinth comes too little to the fore -- here's another ideal he aspires to but can't commit to ..... He remains a tortured bookbinder. His romantic interests are quite well done -- Millicent and Princess Casamassima are impressively assertive and independent-minded, and rich characters -- but James struggles some in fitting the whole story together around the clumsy character that is Hyacinth.

Books by both Dickens and Bulwer-Lytton are among those mentioned in the novel, and quite a bit of The Princess Casamassima bears similarity to these Victorian masters' works, but James is also trying to do other things here -- things he's not very well-equipped to do. His grasp and understanding of the social question (and what is to be done about it) are amateurish -- considered with some interest and engagement, but no real understanding. James can manage depictions of humbler life well -- the domestic scenes both at Miss Pynsent's and in the room in which Paul Muniment's sister lies are among the strongest in the novel -- and he does social intercourse, in all its variations, very well (especially involving Princess Casamassima), but the jumble of characters and their ambitions here trips over Hyacinth's failed one: rather than tying the different strands together he comes across as faulty cog, gumming up the works. It makes for a novel that, while often engaging, can't convince; an interesting but failed -- largely in that one character and one essential plot-point -- effort, with flashes of its greater potential occasionally bursting through.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 November 2024 - Return to top of the page -

: The Princess Casamassima: Penguin Classics publicity page

Library of America publicity page

Folio publicity page

Garzanti publicity page

Montesinosv Reviews: Cienfuegos Press Anarchist Review

Del furore ... (Italian)

The Guardian

Kate of Mind

litcritpop

1001 Days of Dreaming Henry James: Henry James at books and writers

The Center for Henry James Studies Other books by Henry James under review: The American

The Tragic Muse Other books of interest under review: See Index of Classical American fiction

See Index of Books Written Before 1900 - Return to top of the page -

About the Author : American author Henry James lived 1843 to 1916. - Return to top of the page - © 2024 the complete review



Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links