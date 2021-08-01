the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 August 2021

21 August: Rosa Liksom Q & A | BücherFrauen-Literaturpreis shortlist | AI-written novel in ... Korean | The Double Mother review


21 August 2021 - Saturday

Rosa Liksom Q & A | BücherFrauen-Literaturpreis shortlist
AI-written novel in ... Korean | The Double Mother review

       Rosa Liksom Q & A

       hlo continue their 'The State of Things'-interview series, now with Rosa Liksom: Humanity May Still Choose Another Path.
       Among her responses:
Literature has removed itself from nature, and humanity itself has lost its emotions and sensuality. Stepping into their place are bare intellect and economics. The language of economics has been infused into art, and has become art's language, as well as that of literature.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       BücherFrauen-Literaturpreis shortlist

       In the UK, there's the Women's Prize for Fiction, in Australia they have the Stella Prize, "celebrating Australian women's writing" (fiction and non), and now in Germany they have the BücherFrauen-Literaturpreis, a €10,000 prize being awarded for the first time this year and honoring works by women authors which 'contribute to the equality of the sexes and the strengthening of women and girls' -- and they've now announced the shortlist for this year's prize.
       Two of the five titles are translations -- both from the English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       AI-written novel in ... Korean

       As reported, for example, in The Korea Times, 1st full-length Korean novel written by AI to be published next week, as:
South Korea's first full-length novel written by artificial intelligence (AI) will hit the shelves next week, its publisher said Friday.
       The novel is titled 지금부터의 세계 ("roughly translated as 'The World from Now On' in English").
       I'm not sure that this is an occasion -- or product -- to celebrate .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       The Double Mother review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Michel Bussi's The Double Mother, now out in a US edition; the UK edition was published earlier this summer, as The Other Mother.

       I will never understand how and why it still happens that publishers can't agree on a title.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


