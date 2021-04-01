Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



In Concrete



by

Anne Garréta



French title: Dans l'béton

Translated and with a Translator's Note by Emma Ramadan

Our Assessment:



B : good fun and very playful

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 23/11/2017 Eric Loret Publishers Weekly . 21/4/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"(A)s with most work by Oulipo writers, what's important is what Garréta does with language, and Ramadan, winner of the PEN Translation Prize, makes each of the pages sing. Fans of experimental fiction will find this delightful." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

In Concrete is narrated by a young girl, nicknamed Fignole; she has a younger sister, nicknamed Poulette (her real name -- "the one she takes to school" -- is Angélique). Names are rarely fixed in this very fluid book -- of all of them, 'Poulette' is the most steadfast, appropriate enough for the situation the character finds herself in. As to others, identity only goes so deep, as the names barely matter: the family name is Oberkampf, for example -- taken from the métro station name --, and: "Our real name (the original, I mean) is lost", and:

Everyone calls our father Philippe, or Phil for fun. Even the notary. Our mother, she calls him Jérôme, we don't know why. Sometimes she even calls him Daniel.

So truly, we have no clue.

I can even escape in the middle of the day now. I settle behind my desk and gallop silently in my head.

My teachers all end up noticing sooner or later that I'm escaping in my head. They ask me, Are you in dreamland?!

Yes, I'm dreaming. Of war and defective conjugations, of destructions, devastations, capitulations. I dig holes in grammar and I concoct escapes, scalings, resurrections, and descents into the sewers.

We started working on big projects with our father on an industrial scale. We'd concrete every weekend in the countryside, even some of summer vacation too.

If I want to move, I have to undo my laces and pull myself up by my bootstraps. But even then I can't really move. Concrete, spread and dried, entraps me, forms a shell around me, and when I struggle to extract myself I feel like a shrimp, a little gray shrimp.

Make no mistake: when I concentrate, I have proper syntax and even spelling. But when there's too much rushing around and I have to tell it all in one go, it's too mush pressure, it bursts out of me, and then my gramma suffers.

Fignole, that's my nickname.

Fignole, Finiole, or Fignol.

Like Guignol and his band.

Not a bad nickname for someone who likes to finagle. It's a little tease that even skitters sometimes into Feignole. Somewhere between feign and mole, or a fig casserole, or a finicky gloriole -- careful, I said gloriole, not glory hole. The name's not Fagnole.

The worst is when they call me Fanghole. Beware teeth down there !

But an apocalypse with no system is just a guaranteed scatastrophe.

You have only to watch our father in action to understand the last two centuries of France's military disasters, our grandpa declares. Berezina, Sedan, Bazeilles, the Marne, Verdun, and all those wars lost because of battles won in a magnificent surge and all those lamentable triumphs.

All those debacles, those victories that bleed and exhaust us.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 August 2021

Deep Vellum publicity page

Grasset publicity page

Excerpt

About the Author :

French author Anne Garréta was born in 1962. She is a member of the Oulipo.

