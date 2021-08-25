Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Rakes of the Old Court



by

Mateiu Caragiale



Romanian title: Craii de Curtea-Veche

Translated and with a Preface by Sean Cotter

Previously translated as Gallants of the Old Court by Cristian Baciu (2013)

Our Assessment:



B+ : stylish take on a slice of 1910 Bucharest

Rakes of the Old Court, set in Bucharest, Romania, around 1910, is a portrait of place, times, and lifestyles -- all conveyed as much, or more so, in the style of the writing as in what is being described. It is a fin de siècle canvas of a place and slice of society with Parisian aspirations but aware too that it sits at the fringes of Europe, its cosmopolitan decadence saturated by the continental -- a still-pre-war Europe -- but also tinged by the very local.

The narrator has a "restricted circle" of acquaintances -- if not entirely a select one: the chosen few, for example: "would never have included Gorică Pirgu, if he were not the inseparable fellow of Paşadia, for whom I had a boundless devotion". The novel is presented in four loosely connected chapters centered around a quartet of characters -- the narrator and his small circle. The narrator notes: "Alone in Bucharest from a young age, living on my own, I kept distant from the herds", and there's little mixing with the masses here, the small circle mostly concerned with themselves, dining and meeting together.

Caragiale acknowledges his young alter-ego's limited perspective and experience -- reflected then also in the novel --, as one of the acquaintances points out to the narrator:

They were talking about you today, before you came, they said you were working on a novel of manners, set in Bucharest, and I could barely keep from laughing. I mean, really: you and Bucharest manners. Maybe Chinese manners, as far as that goes, because you might as well be Chinese. How are you supposed to know manners, when you don't know anybody ? Aside from us, I mean, maybe if you wrote about Paşa, me Panta -- with anyone else you won't know what you're doing ... ah, yes, maybe my friend Poponel. Now if you visited some homes, met some families, that would change things, you'd see how much you'd have to write about, what characters !

Then a new journey began, no less beguiling, a journey into centuries past. We would find ourselves in a century dear to us, and in all senses nostalgic: the eighteenth.

But the real pleasure came in our idle conversation, the palaver that embraced only the beautiful: travel, the arts, letters, history -- history especially -- gliding through the calm of academic heights

Their house was a combination of way station and an inn, a brothel, a gambling house, and a madhouse, was wide open any time to anyone, the meeting place of all the cursed and inquinate of our time: professional gamblers and provocateurs, drifters, stumblers and the fallen, the broken and the broke, ravaged by the taste for a life without work and above power, willing to sate their desire by any means

The narration undulated languidly, braiding a rich garland of notable literary blossoms from all peoples. Master of the craft of painting with words, he effortlessly found means to express, in a tongue whose familiarity he claimed to have lost, even the most slippery and uncertain forms of being, of time, of distance, such that the illusion was always complete. As though bespelled, I undertook long imaginary journeys with him, journeys such as no dream ever provided ... the man spoke. Before my eyes unrolled charming throngs of tangible visions.

Eh, what can you say, with everything and everything, with all her faults, a badmouther, a bedjumper, a bankbreaker, a blabbermouth, and a flake, who says and does everything upside-down and backwards and above all dangerously, ready to get you in trouble, still Mima had her fun side

In this chapter, Mateiu creates a contrast with other parts of the novel by including many Greek terms in Pantazi's account of his family. Some of these exist in English, though they are rare enough to require notes here. In my translation, I have also opted for words with Greek etymologies ("petrified", "catastrophe") where they were available.

About the Author :

Romanian author Mateiu Caragiale lived 1885 to 1936.

