the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 July 2021
21 July:
Georg-Büchner-Preis | Sylvia Plath | Bullet Train review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 July 2021
- Wednesday
Georg-Büchner-Preis | Sylvia Plath | Bullet Train review
Georg-Büchner-Preis
They've announced that this year's Georg Büchner Prize -- the leading German-language author prize -- will go to Clemens J. Setz; he gets to pick up the €50,000 prize on 6 November.
He's still under forty years old -- less than half the age of last year's winner, Elke Erb, when she got the prize -- and the youngest winner since Durs Grünbein got it in 1995.
His novel Indigo appears to still be the only one of his works available in English; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sylvia Plath
At the BBC Lillian Crawford considers, at considerable length, Sylvia Plath: Will the poet always be defined by her death ?
She focuses on the biographical works about Plath -- but recall that Connie Palmen's Plath-novel Your Story, My Story also came out in English this year.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Bullet Train review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Isaka Kotaro's Bullet Train, now also out in a US edition.
No doubt the reason this has now appeared in English translation is because the movie version -- starring Brad Pitt -- is coming out next year.
This is only the second Isaka novel to appear in English -- Remote Control came out a decade ago.
Interestingly, while more of his work has been translated into French -- see, for example, the Éditions Picquier page -- apparently this one has not yet been published in French.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 July 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links