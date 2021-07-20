the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 July 2021

21 July 2021 - Wednesday

Georg-Büchner-Preis | Sylvia Plath | Bullet Train review

       Georg-Büchner-Preis

       They've announced that this year's Georg Büchner Prize -- the leading German-language author prize -- will go to Clemens J. Setz; he gets to pick up the €50,000 prize on 6 November.
       He's still under forty years old -- less than half the age of last year's winner, Elke Erb, when she got the prize -- and the youngest winner since Durs Grünbein got it in 1995.
       His novel Indigo appears to still be the only one of his works available in English; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sylvia Plath

       At the BBC Lillian Crawford considers, at considerable length, Sylvia Plath: Will the poet always be defined by her death ?
       She focuses on the biographical works about Plath -- but recall that Connie Palmen's Plath-novel Your Story, My Story also came out in English this year.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bullet Train review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Isaka Kotaro's Bullet Train, now also out in a US edition.

       No doubt the reason this has now appeared in English translation is because the movie version -- starring Brad Pitt -- is coming out next year.
       This is only the second Isaka novel to appear in English -- Remote Control came out a decade ago. Interestingly, while more of his work has been translated into French -- see, for example, the Éditions Picquier page -- apparently this one has not yet been published in French.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


