biography

The Last Days of Immanuel Kant



by

Thomas De Quincey



First published in Blackwood's Magazine , 1827; this edition based on the 1853 and 1854 version

, 1827; this edition based on the 1853 and 1854 version The Last Days of Immanuel Kant was made into a film, Les derniers jours d'Emmanuel Kant, directed by Philippe Collin, in 1996

Our Assessment:



B+ : curious focus, but well done

Review:

First published in Blackwood's Magazine in 1827, Thomas De Quincey's The Last Days of Immanuel Kant is an odd piece of work insofar as it is almost entirely a translation -- of Ehregott Andreas Christoph Wasianski's Immanuel Kant in seinen letzten Lebensjahren ('Immanuel Kant in the Last Years of His Life'; 1804). It is De Quincey's version, however, that has established itself; even in the original German, in recent decades, the Wasianski has only been reprinted in a facsimile-edition -- yet there is a German 'translation' of De Quincey's version. And while the Wasianski does not appear to have been translated into other languages, this De Quincey has -- including, notably, into French by Marcel Schwob and Italian by Fleur Jaeggy.

De Quincey doesn't pretend that he is presenting an original work, clearly giving Wasianski credit -- "for the most part it is Wasianski who speaks" --, though noting that the account is: "checked and supported by the collateral testimonies of Jachmann, Rink, Borowski, and others". De Quincey does offer a brief introduction of sorts -- and he does occasionally question Wasianski's opinions and claims in a few footnotes along the way; most amusingly, he can't help but suggest, when Kant's stomach-troubles and attempted remedies are discussed, to add his two cents in the footnote:

For Kant's particular complaint, as described by other biographers, a quarter of a grain of opium, every twelve hours, would have been the best remedy, perhaps a perfect remedy.

I take it for granted that every person of education will acknowledge some interest in the personal history of Immanuel Kant. A great man, though in an unpopular path, must always be an object of liberal curiosity. To suppose a reader thoroughly indifferent to Kant, is to suppose him thoroughly unintellectual

His style of conversation was popular in the highest degree, and unscholastic; so much so, that any stranger who should have studied his works, and been unacquainted with his person, would have found it difficult to believe, that in this delightful companion he saw the profound author of the Transcendental Philosophy.

The subjects of conversation at Kant's table were drawn chiefly from natural philosophy, chemistry, meteorology, natural history, and above all, from politics. The news of the day, as reported in the public journals, was discussed with a peculiar vigilance of examination.

He fell repeatedly, whilst reading, with his head into the candles; a cotton night-cap which he wore was instantly in a blaze, and flaming about his head.

His powers of mind were (if I may be allowed that expression) smouldering away in their ashes; but every now and then some lambent flame, or grand emanation of light, shot forth to make it evident that the ancient fire still slumbered below.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 July 2021

About the Author:

English author Thomas De Quincey lived 1785 to 1859.

