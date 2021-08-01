

the complete review - drama

The Final Days of Immanuel Kant



by

Odd Nerdrum



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Immanuel Kants siste dager

Translated by Mette Line Myhre

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : good theater, though a bit facile in much of its take on Kant

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Stavanger Aftenblad . 18/11/2003 Eirik Lodén

From the Reviews :

"Mennesket Kant er derimot i all sin skrøpelighet tegnet ikke uten sympati. Han er feig, smålig, hevngjerrig, misunnelig på Goethe, og han bærer på en mørk hemmelighet. Et liv fullstendig viet til filosofien har sine omkostninger. Kant fremstår som en selvlaget abstraksjon av et menneske, nærmest en tenkemaskin fra det samfunnet han imøteser med slik forventning. (...) Det er et ekstremt portrett, javel, en karikatur av mennesket og filosofen Kant; men etterhvert går det opp for oss at dette først og fremst er et drama om vår tid, en samtidskommentar og -kritikk. Kants siste dager er våre dager." - Eirik Lodén, Stavanger Aftenblad

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Although the collection How We Cheat Each Other in which The Final Days of Immanuel Kant is published in English is presented as 'Six Short Stories', the work is clearly a play; like the rest of the pieces in the collection, it is essentially entirely in dialogue, with a few stage directions. Indeed, The Final Days of Immanuel Kant was apparently to premiere at the National Theatre in Norway in 2003, but protests about the portrayal of Kant led to the production being cancelled (though it has been staged since). It's certainly heartening to see that this could even be grounds for debate and outrage -- though surely, more than two hundred years after his death, Kant and his thought should be entirely fair game. Given its focus on the philosopher's 'final days' -- a period which saw him in well-documented mental decline -- one can hardly have expected a flattering picture in any case.

The play opens on the evening before Kant is to receive an honorary doctorate. (It's unclear why Kant would be receiving an honorary degree in his native Königsberg -- but Thomas Bernhard's play, Immanuel Kant, also has the philosopher preparing to receive such an honor -- albeit abroad.) Kant's longtime servant Lampe is set to go out that evening, and in their exchange there are already hints of Kant's true feelings for Lampe, and for the male sex in general.

Left alone, Kant is left to his thoughts -- which also have him wondering what his reputation will be a hundred years hence. He is interrupted in his revery by the appearance of a pale, naked man, as Nerdrum plunks a just-dead Han van Meegeren, the (in)famous forger, into the play. Meegeren is recently deceased -- he claims to have died in a Rotterdam jail two days earlier -- and now finds himself in the Königsberg of Kant's time -- i.e. almost a century and a half before his own.

Meegeren has reason to seek out Kant: as he explains and complains upon intruding into the philosopher's home: "You have destroyed my life". He blames Kant -- and, specifically, Kant's philosophy -- for it, claiming nothing less than: "You forced me into art forgery". A painter who had great mastery over the craft, Meegeren found himself in a world where talent and skill were not rewarded. The art-world was no longer one where mere skillful rendering sufficed -- or was even called for:

Nothing could be loved for what it was,

and there had to be some deeper meaning to everything.

That's what they called the search for the authentic. The authentic

They worshipped the word.



But there was something missing.

I had these peculiar fantasies,

and I may as well be frank with a dead man,

my fantasies dealt with forbidden desires.

A philosopher is a man who takes responsibility,

who searches for deeper meaning.

I am a morality philosophy, like Master Kant.

Everyone knows he has been Germany's pillar of morality all these years.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 August 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Gyldendal publicity page

Immanuel Kant page at Books and Writers

Immanuel Kant page at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Kant on the Web -- excellent collection of links

Kant, a limerick sequence by Ernest D'Urfé at the complete review Quarterly

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Norwegian painter and author Odd Nerdrum was born in 1944.

- Return to top of the page -