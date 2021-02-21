

Your Story, My Story



by

Connie Palmen



Dutch title: Jij zegt het

Translated by Eileen J. Stevens and Anna Asbury

Our Assessment:



B : engaging and rich, and inevitably problematic, presentation of the Sylvia Plath-Ted Hughes story

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 24/10/2018 Florence Noiville Het Parool . 5/9/2015 Maarten Moll Vrij Nederland . 9/5/2016 Jeroen Vullings Die Welt . 24/12/2016 Elmar Krekeler

From the Reviews :

"De grote kracht van Connie Palmen in het goed geschreven Jij zegt het , is dat je eigenlijk meteen wordt ingepalmd door de stem van Ted Hughes. Je vergeet dat het niet zijn stem is, maar die van de schrijfster. Dan heb als romancier je werk gedaan. Klasse." - Maarten Moll, Het Parool





, is dat je eigenlijk meteen wordt ingepalmd door de stem van Ted Hughes. Je vergeet dat het niet zijn stem is, maar die van de schrijfster. Dan heb als romancier je werk gedaan. Klasse." - "Hughes een prozastem geven, is een goede zet. De stijl is altijd verzorgd in Palmens proza, maar ditmaal wemelt het van mooie, lyrische zinnen die op een prettige manier gedateerd aandoen. (...) En toch. Regelmatig staan er leerstellig klinkende passages in Hughes’ relaas die je uit de meeslepende roes van zijn gedreven vertelstroom stoten." - Jeroen Vullings, Vrij Nederland





"Es ist die Geschichte einer Kreuzigung. Ein Passionsfestspiel gewissermaßen, bei dem allerdings nicht ganz klar ist, wer nun eigentlich der Heiland, wer der Mann mit dem Speer, wer Judas ist. (...) Das ist überhaupt das größte Wunder dieses Buches: Eine zerbrechliche Niederländerin verwandelt sich in einen mythen- und legendendurchfegten britischen Turm aus Zärtlichkeit und Stärke. Und das liest man dann und dann liest man Hughes. Und bei dem warten noch ganz andere Wunder." - Elmar Krekeler, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Your Story, My Story is the story of Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath -- narrated in this novel by Connie Palmen by Hughes himself. It is not so much apologia -- though a strong strain of self-justification (as much to himself as to the reader) runs through it -- as (very lyrical) prose-report of their life together. In an author's note Palmen explains that she: "drew primarily on the eighty-eight poems in Birthday Letters", but the book is closely researched well beyond that: Palmen sticks to what actually happened -- albeit reflected entirely through and interpreted by Hughes, as she sees him.

Your Story, My Story is historical-biographical fiction, presenting a story that at least English-speaking readers are likely to be very familiar with (and in many cases may have strong feelings about). While Palmen's original audience, of course, may well not have been nearly as familiar with its two protagonists and their story, it's still quite a risky undertaking -- and the question of what purpose there is to a fictional rendering of a so-well-known factual case hangs constantly over the text.

In writing as Hughes Palmen already starts off by taking sides in a story in which it seems impossible not to find and take sides. Though she tries to have him present an account that is factual, Hughes inevitably comes across as defensive, and making excuses; while also admitting missteps and lapses of judgement, there's a sense of him regarding Plath's fate as more or less predestined (as it also is here for the reader, who knows what's going to happen). Indeed, Palmen repeatedly points to Hughes tending towards seeing fate as preordained, what with his interest in horoscopes, Ouija-board, and a Gypsy curse.

Hughes is writing retrospectively, from many years down the road -- working on the Birthday Letters that he published shortly before his death -- and there's considerable pent-up resentment about how he's been treated over the years since Plath's suicide. He complains about:

The Babylonian industry that grew up around my deified wife converted my secluded secret world into a village square, one with me standing pilloried at its center, naked and on show for a peanut-crunching, sensation hungry public.

Meanwhile my fame spread like a vine, tied me up like a snake in its greedy tentacles, elusive, mysterious; an uncontrollable, unprunable process of parasitism and appropriation. It was out of my hands, and I didn't realize right away how it was slowly suffocating me.

She had no imagination. She had paid with a personal experience for every image, symbol, and carefully unearthed metaphor -- always aided by the indispensable Roget's Thesaurus.

Writer's so closely connected to autobiography narrow their work to an individual fate, missing the universal and the sacred, the world where everything is connected from the beginning of time. They also miss literature, in which our forebears narratively shaped what it means for humans to live.

Her subsequent poetry about her stay in hospital was what first made me realize her longing for death was not just the siren call of a dead father for whom she had to sacrifice her life, but was also a much more banal, regressive longing for a life without husband and child, without cares and responsibilities, and without the pressure to become famous.

Now that she had found her voice, and I needed to liberate mine from this form of worship, we were drifting apart. She wanted to go to the beloved father, and I wanted to return to reality, to nature, to my nature. Until the day she died, I believed that our estrangement was temporary, that -- reborn, sadder, and wiser -- we would find each other again.

Everything I wrote was struggle against the impossibility of writing, attempts to preserve something of myself or perhaps to rediscover who I was. When I first heard her sobbing in the next room, I went over to calm and comfort her, but it happened so often I gave up, put in earplugs, and only embraced her in bed at night, when wemade dreary love and tried briefly to mislead death with our passion.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2021

Sylvia Plath Info site

About the Author :

Dutch author Connie Palmen was born in 1955.

