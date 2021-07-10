the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 July 2021
11 July:
Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist | Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize | Danielle Mémoire Q & A
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 July 2021
- Sunday
Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist
Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize | Danielle Mémoire Q & A
Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist
They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne -- A cause de l'éternité, by Georges-Olivier Châteaureynaud; From a Low and Quiet Sea by Donal Ryan; and The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi.
The winner will be announced on 20 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, awarded for comic writing, and it is The Accidental Collector by Guy Kennaway; see, for example, the British Comedy Guide report.
See also the Mensch publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Danielle Mémoire Q & A
At The Collidescope George Salis has This Is Not an Interview / Ceci n'est pas une interview: A Bilingual Interview with Danielle Mémoire.
Dalkey Archive Press recently brought out Mémoire's Public Reading Followed by Discussion.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 July 2021)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2021 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links