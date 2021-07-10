the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2021

11 July: Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist | Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize | Danielle Mémoire Q & A


11 July 2021 - Sunday

Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist
Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize | Danielle Mémoire Q & A

       Prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne shortlist

       They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne -- A cause de l'éternité, by Georges-Olivier Châteaureynaud; From a Low and Quiet Sea by Donal Ryan; and The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi.
       The winner will be announced on 20 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, awarded for comic writing, and it is The Accidental Collector by Guy Kennaway; see, for example, the British Comedy Guide report.
       See also the Mensch publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Danielle Mémoire Q & A

       At The Collidescope George Salis has This Is Not an Interview / Ceci n'est pas une interview: A Bilingual Interview with Danielle Mémoire.
       Dalkey Archive Press recently brought out Mémoire's Public Reading Followed by Discussion.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


