The Luminous Novel
Our Assessment:
B : a convincing record of an author with a clear vision and his struggle to capture and convey it in in his writing
The complete review's Review:
In a short 'Historical Preface to the Luminous Novel' author Mario Levrero describes the background and writing of his undertaking -- and concludes (or warns the reader ...) that: "This whole book is the testimony of a monumental failure".
The failure is, at its most basic, Levrero's inability to finish what he had grandly conceived as his 'luminous novel'.
As he explains in his Preface, he received a Guggenheim Foundation grant in 2000, to carry out a final edit of the five chapters of 'The Luminous Novel' he had already written, "and write the nine chapters necessary to finish the project".
As the novel's table of contents already revealed, however, 'The Luminous Novel' didn't get much beyond those five chapters he already had, in some form: "all I managed to produce was a story called 'First Communion', which almost became the sixth chapter of the luminous novel but didn't quite".
When you're young and inexperienced, you look for dramatic plots in books, just as you do in films. With time, you come to see that the plot has no importance at all; and that the style, the way the story is told, is everything.The plot of The Luminous Novel -- at least the diary-part -- can be summed up as: man ostensibly tries to write book -- without making much headway. Given how little of consequence, especially surrounding the actual writing of the novel, actually happens over the course of the year that's chronicled, few readers are likely to pick up The Luminous Novel for the plot -- which leaves the style, of course. (Meanwhile, the reader can't help but notice that, as far as his own reading goes, he spends most of the year reading crime fiction -- very much plot-driven books.)
Levrero lets his story unfold slowly; for all his effort (not so much about writing, but getting other, often day-to-day things, done), there's nothing rushed about the diary. Early on already he notes: "Be patient, reader, I can't discuss anything effectively today. It's all notes, notes", and while he does then elaborate often enough, it all moves at a very deliberate pace -- with room, too, for times when he simply admits: "I'm in one of those boring transition periods; there's nothing interesting to say". And he acknowledges his piecemeal and often indiscriminate presentation might prove more than trying: well into the novel, he allows: "I imagine the eventual, hypothetical, long-suffering reader got lost a long time ago".
In keeping a diary of his grant-year -- this long Prologue is called 'Diary of the Grant' -- he has set himself a constraint of sorts; the hope, no doubt, was to complete the 'luminous novel' in exactly this grant-covered period, making for a neatly rounded text. Of course, it doesn't work out anything like that, and so near its conclusion he finds:
I have a big problem with this diary. Before going to sleep I was thinking that its novelistic structure means it should be coming to an end by now, but its diary-like quality doesn't allow that, for the simple reason that nothing exciting has happened in my life for some time that would make a suitable ending. I can't just write 'The End'; there has to be something, something special, an event that enlightens the reader about all that's been said, something to justify the hard work of reading this mountain of pages. An ending, in other words.Early on he says he is determined not to reread what he writes (though he comes to waver on that later), so that:
this diary really is a diary and not a novel; that is to remove the need for continuity. I realised straight away that it will still be a novel, though, whether I like it or not, because these days a novel is practically anything you can put between a front and a back cover.The Luminous Novel is a struggle with and against form: he hopes, with the diary-approach, to find a different way of telling -- but has his doubts from the get-go. Yet then also in the chapters that make up what is 'The Luminous Novel' here -- to which the diary was only prologue ... --, which appear at least somewhat more novelistic in their basic layout, he maintains:
The luminous novel, however, will never be a novel; I have no way of reshaping the real events in such a way that they become 'literture', any more than I can free them from a line of thinking -- not necessarily philosophy -- that inevitably connects them to one another.Yet the entirety of The Luminous Novel is an attempt at capturing and reshaping the real events. Among them, somewhat eerily -- The Luminous Novel was only published posthumously, a year after Levrero's death --, is also one particular preöccupation:
I think the novel I am trying to finish because of the grant was originally written to exorcise my fear of death. And now comes this string of deaths among my friends. The topic is in the air ...(Death being the ultimate end suggests a good reason why Levrero was reluctant to bring both diary and novel-in-progress to clear conclusions.)
If 'The Luminous Novel' more closely resembles traditional narrative, it nevertheless features a continued preöccupation with many of the same subjects, from writing (specifically, writing a 'luminous novel') to death -- and plays with some similar methods, including here even imagining the voice of the hypothetical reader, complaining, of course, about the text (and ready to switch to the Raymond Chandler novel s/he has on the bedside table ...), as in:
'That's OK,' the reader tells me. 'I understand. But what I don't understand is why the hell you're dumping all this rubbish in your novel rather than talking it through with your therapist. Stop messing me around,' the reader adds, 'and write something that's actually entertaining: images, not sob stories.If 'The Luminous Novel' is then also an attempt that remains unfinished, Levrero at least offers a small bit of closure to the larger whole for readers with a short 'Epilogue to Diary', dated more than a year after the last diary-entry -- not tying up loose ends, as he explains, "but simply to show how things currently stand with some of them", an amusing overview of much of what pre/öccupied him over that year.
The Luminous Novel is not merely about the (attempted) writing of 'the luminous novel' Levrero envisions, but rather feels like a part of an even larger whole, Levrero's entire writing-project and -life -- as Levrero also suggests in his preface, when he mentions having considered collecting additional texts of his here -- "since these texts are also, in a sense, a continuation of the luminous novel". In multiple ways, it is a project without end. Beyond that, too, the length of The Luminous Novel may eclipse its ambitions -- or be part of the point -- and there's no getting around that this is a rather long novel in which relatively little happens; this is not necessarily trying for the reader -- even at it's most everyday-mundane, the diary, for example, is a quite amusing read -- but this is a novel which certainly does take its good time; one suspects many readers look for more immediate (if not also obvious) gratification .....
An expansive chronicle of what is ostensibly a failure -- the inability to write what the author conceives of as a 'luminous novel' --, The Luminous Novel succeeds as attempt (if not the complete abstract vision the author meant to realize). Certainly, it is worthwhile -- there is a lot to this work -- but it does make quite a few demands on the reader's patience.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2021
Uruguayan author Mario Levrero lived 1940 to 2004.
