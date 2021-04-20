Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Public Reading

Followed by Discussion



by

Danielle Mémoire



French title: Lecture publique suivie d'un débat

French title: Lecture publique suivie d'un débat

Translated and with an Introduction by K.E.Gormley

Preface by Warren Motte

Our Assessment:



B : twisty, recursive exercise, neatly executed

The complete review 's Review :

Public Reading Followed by Discussion is, on the one hand, a novel offering exactly what the title promises. On the other hand, the public reading(s) aren't exactly what the audience(s) -- those in the novel, and those reading the novel -- likely had been hoping for or expecting, while the resulting discussions also go rather differently than one might expect.

The 'public reading' is meant to be a simple author-reading: an author reading from a work -- in progress, in this case -- and then fielding questions and engaging in discussion about it with the audience. It doesn't work out that way -- for one, because the author doesn't have much to offer: the work in progress turns out not to be so much in progress at all, the author appearing instead quite empty-handed, explaining to the audience:

I thought I did have a work in progress. I thought so when I accepted the invitation, and it seemed to me I had plenty of time. When I realized it wasn't going to go any further than this, I tried to cancel: I phoned. No one picked up.

— You could have written.

— But, as you've seen, writing is a problem for me.

(This really isn't what the audience would like, but they didn't come all this way just to turn around again and leave so soon.)

Me, you can see me ! But I'm not the reader of the text.

— To be fair, though, you are the one who read it.

— I read it in the real world, not in the text. Didn't you understand that someone within the text was reading ?

— The story he reads, have you written it yet ?

— I would have read it, if I had.

— But you are going to write it.

— Sooner or later, I hope so.

I have another text here. It's very different from the first, though organized around the same principle: There's a public reading, and it's followed by a discussion. Time and again, the discussion is revealed to have been part of the text itself, and we enter into a new discussion, which is in turn revealed to have been part of the text itself.

Each of these readers represents me in my capacity as author of these works. Speaking through any given one of them, I unfold for you the full theoretical, or possibly aesthetic, or sometimes ethical horizon of the respective work, of which he is the sole author.

(They stay. The public reader pulls another sheet of paper from his hat.



PUBLIC READER

Begin quote.

(End quote.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 April 2021

:

P.O.L publicity page

About the Author :

French author Danielle Mémoire was born in 1947.

