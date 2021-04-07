

Midnight, Water City



by

Chris McKinney



The first volume in The Water City Trilogy

Our Assessment:



B : long too frenetic, but a decent mystery/action-thriller emerges in the end

From the Reviews :

"Set in the 22nd century, this exceptional mystery-SF hybrid from McKinney, a trilogy kickoff, boasts impressive worldbuilding and a classic morally compromised lead thrust into a high-stakes homicide investigation." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Midnight, Water City is set in 2142. The world apparently avoided complete catastrophe 40 years earlier, when an asteroid bore down on earth but a direct hit was averted by a cosmic ray-firing weapon, the massive Ascalon (with the permanent slash in the sky it left behind, Ascalon's Scar, still visible). The woman who discovered the Sessho-seki asteroid and the danger it posed, years before it was anywhere close to earth, and who then developed the weapon to save the earth from it striking it, was the brilliant Akira Kimura, hailed, thereafter, as the savior of the world.

The novel's narrator is now eighty years old -- though medical advances mean that that is hardly much of an age; if no longer nearly as sprightly as he once was, he's still in good shape and has decades more of life to look forward to. He notes that not only was the world saved forty years earlier, but that that crisis also marked a turning point: "Ascalon's Scar struck us like Cupid's arrow, charming us into our still-current love affair with the planet". Many of the threats to mankind of previous centuries have been dealt with -- "No more terrorists, global warming, nukes" -- though enough damage was done that much proved irreversible; much of the world remains heavily polluted, for example. So also, much of mankind has moved offshore, living on and under the oceans, including in seascrapers that extend down into the depths rather than up.

Ubiquitous too are iEs -- personal devices resembling smartphones but with much greater capabilities, including that of recording everything its owner does. Mostly, they are still used by people much the way smartphones already are:

(T)o communicate. To share their favorite things. To vid themselves eating. [...] (T)o consume entertainment. To gossip. To game. Walk in simulation. Bathe themselves in it. Drown themselves in it. To gain fifteen minutes' worth of knowledge, then call themselves experts.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 July 2021

:

About the Author :

American author Chris McKinney was born in 1973.

