the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Literary Saloon
the literary
complete review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
1 July 2021
1 July:
1 July 2021
- Thursday
HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis
They've announced the winner of this year's HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis, a prize awarded for a work of contemporary literature in (German) translation, and it is the German translation (by Sina de Malafosse) of La petite dernière by Fatima Daas; see also Annabelle Steffes-Halmer's report at Deutsche Welle, International Literature Prize for 'The Last One'.
An English translation is due out in November, from Other Press; see their publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique
They've announced the winner of this year's prix Orange du Livre en Afrique, a francophone prize for a work by an African author, published by an African publisher, and it is Pourvu qu'il soit de bonne humeur, by Loubna Serraj, published by Moroccan publisher La Croisée des Chemins; see also their publicity page.
74 novels were submitted for this prize, published by 44 publishers, from 16 countries.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Woman from Uruguay review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pedro Mairal's The Woman from Uruguay, just (about) out in English.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
