the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 July 2021

1 July: HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis | Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique | The Woman from Uruguay review


1 July 2021 - Thursday

HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis | Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique
The Woman from Uruguay review

       HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis

       They've announced the winner of this year's HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis, a prize awarded for a work of contemporary literature in (German) translation, and it is the German translation (by Sina de Malafosse) of La petite dernière by Fatima Daas; see also Annabelle Steffes-Halmer's report at Deutsche Welle, International Literature Prize for 'The Last One'.
       An English translation is due out in November, from Other Press; see their publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Prix Orange du Livre en Afrique

       They've announced the winner of this year's prix Orange du Livre en Afrique, a francophone prize for a work by an African author, published by an African publisher, and it is Pourvu qu'il soit de bonne humeur, by Loubna Serraj, published by Moroccan publisher La Croisée des Chemins; see also their publicity page.
       74 novels were submitted for this prize, published by 44 publishers, from 16 countries.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       The Woman from Uruguay review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pedro Mairal's The Woman from Uruguay, just (about) out in English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


