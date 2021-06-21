the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 June 2021

21 June: Bachmannpreis | Dalkey Literary Awards


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 June 2021 - Monday

Bachmannpreis | Dalkey Literary Awards

       Bachmannpreis

       They've announced the winner of this year's Bachmann Prize -- the peculiar German-language literary prize where authors read their texts to a group of judges who then publicly critique it; see this year's Deutsche Welle introduction by Elizabeth Grenier, The German-language authors' 'sadomasochist' talent show -- and the prize went to Nava Ebrahimi, for her text 'Der Cousin' [pdf].

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Dalkey Literary Awards

       They've announced the winners of this year's Dalkey Literary Awards, an Irish literary prize -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, Sinéad Crowley's RTÉ report, Dalkey Literary Awards winners announced
       Hamnet, by Maggie O'Farrell, was named Novel of the Year, and Elaine Feeney was named Emerging Writer of the Year (for As You Were).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 June 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links