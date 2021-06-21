the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 June 2021
Bachmannpreis | Dalkey Literary Awards
Bachmannpreis
They've announced the winner of this year's Bachmann Prize -- the peculiar German-language literary prize where authors read their texts to a group of judges who then publicly critique it; see this year's Deutsche Welle introduction by Elizabeth Grenier, The German-language authors' 'sadomasochist' talent show -- and the prize went to Nava Ebrahimi, for her text 'Der Cousin' [pdf].
Dalkey Literary Awards
They've announced the winners of this year's Dalkey Literary Awards, an Irish literary prize -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, Sinéad Crowley's RTÉ report, Dalkey Literary Awards winners announced
Hamnet, by Maggie O'Farrell, was named Novel of the Year, and Elaine Feeney was named Emerging Writer of the Year (for As You Were).
