Solo Viola



by

Antoine Volodine



French title: Alto solo

Translated by Lia Swope Mitchell

With a Foreword by Lionel Ruffel

The complete review 's Review :

Solo Viola opens:

This is the story of a man. Of two men. Actually, three.

The story gets complicated here, because a writer gets mixed up in it, and when he can find nothing good about the world from any perspective, thewriter, Iakoub Khadjbakiro, takes his paper and transforms the fabric of truth.

In his books, Iakoub Khadjbakiro's usual process was to replace the hideousness of current events with his own absurd images. His own partial hallucinations, both troubled and troubling. Most of the time, although obviously not always, he obeyed the rules of logic. He depicted the contemporary world, he reflected his personal experience in his words, he examined his generation, how they had sabotaged themselves by giving up and letting go.

Reading one of Iakoub Khadjbakiro's novels often means traveling with no safety equipment, in grave danger, across the hauntings and shamings of our time, into the heart of what other people repress and deny. Into the heart of Chamrouche's bad dreams.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 June 2021

About the Author :

French author Antoine Volodine was born in 1950.

