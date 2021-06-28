|
Echoes of Celandine
Our Assessment:
A- : far-fetched but remarkable stylish thriller (if often ugly in its details)
The complete review's Review:
Echoes of Celandine is narrated by Jay Mallory, a thirty-nine-year-old hit man who finds: "Age is beginning to claim its due" and who is apparently worn down by the demands of his profession, complaining: "next week, I have to erase another man; to tell you the truth I no longer have the heart for it".
The timing of the new assignment is certainly bad, as he has taken a different sort of blow at the beginning of the novel: his wife of nearly ten years, Celandine (the shortened form of Celandine-Dora), has left him -- without so much as leaving a note.
As we learn, theirs wasn't a particularly happy marriage, with Celandine having had numerous affairs; she had also been previously married and brought a young child into the marriage, but the boy tragically died in an accident two years earlier.
Five years and I'm given bank managers, barbers and shoe-salesmen. Today, here, I'm assigned a millionaire, no less, who can't even decide where he wants to live. Who do you seriously want killed -- him or me ?There's nothing about all this that smells right to him -- but things conspire so that he can't walk away like he'd like to, even as he repeatedly tries to make a clean (or other) break. For one, there's his sudden suspicion that Celandine's disappearance may not have been a voluntary one, and he's still desperate enough to find her that he feels compelled to do some follow-through. Inexorably, he's drawn into a world where he finds a mounting number of connections to his life, past and present, -- often tinged with the siren-call of the echoes of Celandine ... -- and he can't avoid trying to get to the bottom of things. But it's a deep abyss he's exploring .....
The plot of Echoes of Celandine reveals an intricate net of connections, making for a revenge-thriller that might be implausible but certainly serves up some very good twists and surprises.
Jay notes that among his qualities -- not least for his profession, if not his relationships with women -- is that: "I have no emotion. At least not on the surface", but it's not just him: the novel is full of ultra-controlled characters and cold passion; among the disturbing scenes is one of Jay roughing up the wife of the man he is to kill, in trying to get information out of her, and her unblinking reaction and the dialogue between them. Worse is the description -- both in content and how it is calmly related -- his intended target gives Jay of a film he made involving Jay's previous girlfriend (who is also thrown into this complex mix of a plot). This tension between restrained emotion and, in particular, horribly violent acts gives the novel much of its power (though readers may well be put off by these characters; it's hard to imagine, fifty years later, that any contemporary author would even attempt to present some of the scenes and characters as Marlowe does).
The thriller-plot and the way the story unfolds is solid, if far-fetched, but the real appeal of Echoes of Celandine lies in its writing, Marlowe indulging in style in a way that many might find drips much too much with excess but lends the whole thing a wonderfully strange air. Jay is a word-man, and clearly takes great pleasure in how he expresses himself. Words and wordplay abound -- with the novel's opening scene already mentioning Celandine's left-behind books, a half-finished crossword puzzle, and the observation: "No more abstractions, a Scrabble board perhaps is required to assess the reality". At one point he describes himself: "I am my own anagram, an out-of-date riddle, a labyrinth hewn out my own desire to be free, uncomplicated" -- while then someone who has followed his life and career closely sizes him up as: "A little overweight, a little out of date, a little overdrawn".
Jay has developed: "a remarkable talent for remembering details", and he quotes from some of the poems Celandine liked, but Marlowe wisely avoids making him too bookish -- while still mixing in a good deal of literary mentions; so, for example, after quoting an aphorism Jay observes:
It as said, written or sung by someone called Cioran (the sex is indeterminate_ who may well have been a mysogynist, a mass-murderer or even non-existent.(The aphorism he quotes is, indeed, by E.M.Cioran.)
Jay's narrative voice -- controlled, sharp, and educated-casual -- contrasts very nicely with much of the (often dirty) action (and, not least, his profession), but beyond that is pleasing in its peculiarity -- such as a neighbor described as having: "that air of reassurance one finds only in professional pianists, borzois and knole-sofas".
There's an ugliness to parts of this novel, particularly involving the treatment of women, that might no longer be found palatable, but it's also mostly in keeping with Marlowe's studied contrast between tone and action. And, for all his control and lack of passion, Jay's obsession with Celandine -- and the situation he finds himself -- also finally bring him to the cracking point, an appropriate conclusion to the novel.
It's an odd, unusual, and disturbing piece of work, but Echoes of Celandine is also quite a remarkable novel. If not entirely successful, it's still a very impressive work, both simply as 'thriller' as well as as novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 June 2021
British writer Derek Marlowe lived 1938 to 1996.
