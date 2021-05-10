Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Netanyahus



by

Joshua Cohen



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : well-crafted and good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 30/4/2021 Jon Day The Guardian . 20/5/2021 Leo Robson The NY Times Book Rev. A 20/6/2021 T.Brodesser-Akner The Spectator . 22/5/2021 Christopher Shrimpton The Times . 1/5/2021 John Phipps Wall St. Journal . 18/6/2021 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"(T)hough Blum is no straight analogue of Bloom, Cohen seems to have stuck pretty closely to the rest of the facts. In doing so he raises questions about the workings of history on individual lives. How much should a Jewish historian be a representative of Jewish history ? Blum's tragedy is not so much that his attempts at assimilation are thwarted, but that he has so little choice over whether to try to assimilate or not." - Jon Day, Financial Times





"It's a source of slight disappointment that Cohen didn't stick closer to the record. (...) With its tight time frame, loopy narrator, portrait of Jewish-American life against a semi-rural backdrop, and moments of cruel academic satire, The Netanyahus reads like an attempt, as delightful as it sounds, to cross-breed Roth's The Ghost Writer and Nabokov's Pale Fire . Yet the novel may also help to explain why Cohen doesn't possess a fame equal to his talent. The ebullience and hyper-fertility that accounts for his work's rare pleasures can produce an engulfing excess." - Leo Robson, The Guardian





. Yet the novel may also help to explain why Cohen doesn't possess a fame equal to his talent. The ebullience and hyper-fertility that accounts for his work's rare pleasures can produce an engulfing excess." - "(A) generational campus novel, an unyielding academic lecture, a rigorous meditation on Jewish identity, an exhaustive meditation on Jewish- American identity, a polemic on Zionism, a history lesson. It is an infuriating, frustrating, pretentious piece of work -- and also absorbing, delightful, hilarious, breathtaking and the best and most relevant novel I've read in what feels like forever." - Taffy Brodesser-Akner, The New York Times Book Review





identity, a polemic on Zionism, a history lesson. It is an infuriating, frustrating, pretentious piece of work -- and also absorbing, delightful, hilarious, breathtaking and the best and most relevant novel I've read in what feels like forever." - "Joshua Cohen's The Netanyahus is a campus novel that swerves between stern lecture and clownish humour. (...) Cohen is at his best with chaotic, everyone-shouting-at-once set pieces. (...) The Netanyahus , like Cohen's previous novels, is driven by the momentum of its prose. It has a freewheeling, all-consuming style which frequently turns up unexpected delights. (...) Slowing things down are a series of lectures on Zionism. Dour and rambling, they interrupt the narrative, much as Netanyahu darkens the door of Blum. This is intentionally wearisome, but wearisome nonetheless." - Christopher Shrimpton, The Spectator





is a campus novel that swerves between stern lecture and clownish humour. (...) Cohen is at his best with chaotic, everyone-shouting-at-once set pieces. (...) , like Cohen's previous novels, is driven by the momentum of its prose. It has a freewheeling, all-consuming style which frequently turns up unexpected delights. (...) Slowing things down are a series of lectures on Zionism. Dour and rambling, they interrupt the narrative, much as Netanyahu darkens the door of Blum. This is intentionally wearisome, but wearisome nonetheless." - "Mr. Cohen has fictionalized the episode to brilliant effect, producing a novel that is in part a seriocomic portrayal of postwar American domesticity, in part an ideological origin story, and most of all a parable dramatizing the intra-tribal disputes that divided Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. (...) With it Mr. Cohen proves himself not just America's most perceptive and imaginative Jewish novelist, but one of its best novelists full stop." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Yes, the Netanyahus of the title are those Netanyahus -- though, set in the fall and winter of 1959-60, the best-known of the lot, now-former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin, is merely an unruly ten-year-old accessory here. The Netanyahu who is the focus is the pater familias, Ben-Zion -- a scholar of some (and various ...) reputation, venerated by the real Benjamin --, the 'minor episode' of the title being that surrounding his visit to the fictional upstate New York Corbin College (a Cornell stand-in) as part of a job-interview process.

In an afterword of 'Credits & Extra Credit' author Joshua Cohen explains that he got to know American literary critic Harold Bloom, and that among the many stories and experiences Bloom related to him was one about:

the time he was asked to coordinate the campus visit of an obscure Israeli historian named Ben-Zion Netanyahu, who showed up for a job interview and lecture with his wife and three children in tow and proceeded to make a mess. Of all of Harold's tales, this was the one that stuck with me the most, perhaps because it was one of the last he ever told me, and following his death in 2019, I wrote it down, and in the process found myself having to invent a number of details he'd left out, and, due to circumstances I'm about to explain, having to fictionalize a few others.

I became the first Jew ever hired by Corbin College (in those days Corbin University was still a College), and I don't mean the first tenure-track Jewish faculty member in the Corbin College History Department, I mean the first Jew in the entire school -- faculty and, as far as I could tell, student-body included.

Those are the directions that should've been given to Netanyahu: keep a look-out for the one house that isn't Santa's workshop.

Further, many not only throughout all levels of Israeli academia, but even throughout all levels of Israeli government, would prefer Netanyahu's continued employment abroad to the prospect of his returning.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 June 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Joshua Cohen was born in 1980.

- Return to top of the page -