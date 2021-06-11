the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 June 2021
11 June:
Premio Strega finalists | Joseph-Breitbach-Preis | Friedrich Dürrenmatt under surveillance | Potsdamer Platz review
11 June 2021
- Friday
Premio Strega finalists | Joseph-Breitbach-Preis
Friedrich Dürrenmatt under surveillance | Potsdamer Platz review
Premio Strega finalists
They've announced the five finalists -- with vote totals ! -- for the Premio Strega, the leading Italian fiction prize.
The winner will be announced 8 July.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Joseph-Breitbach-Preis
They've announced the winner of this year's Joseph Breitbach Prize, a €50,000 author-prize honoring a German-writing author's entire output, in any genres, and it is Karl-Heinz Ott.
Previous winners include Jenny Erpenbeck (2013) and Arno Geiger (2018); in banner year 2000 the prize was shared by Ilse Aichinger, W.G. Sebald, and Markus Werner.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Friedrich Dürrenmatt under surveillance
As swissinfo.ch summarizes, Swiss secret service spied on Dürrenmatt.
Okay, apparently: "The Swiss federal police ended up collecting information on more than 800,000 people – every 20th Swiss citizen and every third foreigner – suspected of “unSwiss” behaviour during the Cold War".
Still .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Potsdamer Platz review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Curt Corrinth's 1919 novel, Potsdamer Platz,or, The Nights of the New Messiah: Ecstatic Visions -- with illustrations by Paul Klee -- just out in English from Wakefield Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
