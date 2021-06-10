Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Potsdamer Platz



by

Curt Corrinth



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

or, The Nights of the New Messiah

Ecstatic Visions

German title: Potsdamer Platz

Translated and with an Introduction by W.C. Bamberger

With illustrations by Paul Klee

Our Assessment:



B : way excessive, but a fun little oddity, in its own way

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Zeit . 21/4/2017 Ulrich Rüdenauer

From the Reviews :

"Sogar den aufgeschlossensten Expressionisten dürfte dieser lautmalerische Exzess, der D-Zug-gleich über jede Seite hinwegdonnert, schon damals etwas überspannt vorgekommen sein. (...) Er übertreibt es mit Inversionen, kitschigem Verkündigungsschwall und seinem großmäuligen Gebrüll dermaßen, dass es in der Übertreibung beim heutigen Lesen schon wieder sehr lustig ist. (...) Ein explosives Buch also, literaturhistorisch interessant, literarisch ein wenig fragwürdig. Bilder- und fantasiereich sind diese Ekstatischen Visionen aber auf jeden Fall, das muss man ihnen lassen." - Ulrich Rüdenauer, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Potsdamer Platz promises Ecstatic Visions, and it certainly delivers. Curt Corrinth's short novel is one of almost comic expressionistic excess

The story is simple: Hans Termaden comes to Berlin from the provinces, gets a taste of (and for) the big city, its freedoms, and, in particular, sex -- and he runs with it. He becomes a Messiah, his guiding principle sexual gratification -- not just above all else, but simply as all. It's not a hard sell: "he created more happiness than any human law was previously able to do".

His message quickly catches on:

all, all, all: praising the new covenant of the new messianic world: they blossomed, ardent, toward the higher purpose.

Paris was depopulated, deserted; London mourned the Queen's abandonment; harems in the Turkish capital crumbled and emptied before sobbing eunuchs [...]

Berlin, on the other hand, our beautiful stronghold, registered a tenfold increase in population.

I name for you the weak-spined, sapless, aged, bloodless, marrow-less, dead to desire. They poisoned, slandered, practiced their antique morality, went on and on, panted, whispered, undermined, raged, swore, bore false witness, stormed about with buckling legs opposing lawful brazen events.

These were the danger.

"I dare ! I want !

"Berlin, city of my dreams — Europe — the world —: wait, I am coming !! ——

Hymnic new will boldly set out lived and living truths before the squealing ones, openly giggling and blushing, secretly triggering whirling carnal excitement and lechery-soaked visions.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 June 2021

:

About the Author :

German author Curt Corrinth lived 1894 to 1960.

