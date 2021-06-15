Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - history / literature

Love and Sex in the Time of Plague



by

Guido Ruggiero



general information | our review | links | about the author

A Decameron Renaissance

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : neat readings of Boccaccio, well-placed in fascinating historical context

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The time of the plague in Love and Sex in the Time of Plague is the fourteenth century -- but the plague that ravaged Europe is, itself, only incidentally significant in Guido Ruggiero's work. A much more central role is given to the grand work of fiction from around that time, Giovanni Boccaccio's Decameron, set in 1348 and featuring a group of ten storytellers that come together in a Florentine church and escape the city to the comforts of a villa in the nearby hills -- with, as Ruggiero notes: "helpful servants, gracious gardens, and a peaceful lush atmosphere that breathes escape, tranquility, and safety from the ravages that continue below in the city". The tales they then recount for each other are not exactly escapism, but certainly also not closely focused on the crisis -- indeed, catastrophe -- of the moment. Instead, Ruggiero suggests, they are a product of and commentary on the new polities of northern Italy, the changing and rapidly evolving world that was the beginnings of the Italian Renaissance (or, as he prefers to consider it, the slightly broader Rinascimento).

As he eventually sums up:

I have attempted to show how those one hundred tales may be read as historical documents that at the time both proposed and, in their own way, created a Decameron renaissance for those who read or heard them in late fourteenth-century Florence, the cities of northern Italy, and more widely and, in turn, how they contributed in a foundational way ultimately to the birth of a more general European renaissance and perhaps to visions of marriage, love, and sexuality that still underpin Western notions that are central to our shared culture today.

For while nobles and clerics remained the leaders in the rest of Europe, with kings and princes at once both challenging their dominance and relying on it, in most of the cities of northern Italy, nobles had lost power to the urban populace who had taken control of government, usually violently, and in the process had hamstrung them with restrictions or simply outlawed them in city after city from the mid-thirteenth century.

When the traditional nobility had ruled and controlled most wealth, it was relatively clear who was important and who deserved their position on top of society. And that position was supported by a host of cultural and traditional values both social and religious. Driving out the old nobility in the context of the increasingly complex social and economic world of the day put all that up for grabs. Traditional values and cultural norms crumbled before new economic and social realities, and the tales of the Decameron were being told right in the midst of this complicated and highly contested transition, a transition aided and aggravated by the devastation of the plague.

As a label with such great power in a period of rapid and profound change, exactly what virtù meant and required was an issue that, not surprisingly, engendered considerable debate.

Status, she claimed, should not be based on the traditional standards of nobility -- birth and blood given by fortune -- but on newer behavioral models that turned on reason, manners, and the ability to get things done -- in sum, the familiar attributes of upper-class virtù.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 June 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Harvard University Press publicity page

See Index of Literary Essays

See Index of Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Guido Ruggiero teaches at the University of Miami.

- Return to top of the page -