general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: October Child Author: Linda Boström Knausgård Genre: Novel Written: 2019 (Eng. 2021) Length: 234 pages Original in: Swedish Availability: October Child - US October Child - UK October Child - Canada

Swedish title: Oktoberbarn

Translated by Saskia Vogel

Our Assessment:



B : strong writing, but juggling a lot here

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 23/4/2021 . Svenska Dagbladet . 29/8/2019 Therese Eriksson

From the Reviews :

"Swedish novelist Boström Knausgård brilliantly melds memoir and speculative nonfiction in her stirring account of the four years she spent in and out of a psychiatric ward. (...) Part fever-dream, part quest to retrieve her memories (“because what good is a writer without her memory ?”), Boström Knausgård’s account expertly plumbs the treacherous crevasses of a creative mind." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Linda Boström Knausgård writes from experience. October Child is a novel, but, like her previous work, closely based on her own experiences; so also, the narrator is even named 'Linda'. Complicating matters, she was married to a man whose own work often draws even more closely from his -- and her -- life, and who has written about it extensively -- Karl Ove Knausgaard, in his My Struggle-sextet. He and their marriage (and then divorce) also figure prominently here, with several of the episodes in October Child familiar from his work, just now presented from a different perspective. Karl Ove Knausgaard remains unnamed in Boström Knausgård's book, but is often referred to as "you", making October Child feel even more like a personal reckoning. It all adds up to October Child being not only convincingly true-to-life, but also discomfitingly close-to-actual-lives, a kind of candor some readers might prefer to see less of in our fiction .....

The focus of October Child is the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) the narrator was subjected to, specifically between the years 2013 to 2017. Much of the novel describes her stays at what she calls 'the factory' and the detested treatment that seems to have done little good and always came with the worry of significant memory-loss. As she notes, it is always an ordeal: "You never get used to the treatment".

Linda suffers from some mental illness, apparently some form of sometimes overwhelming depression. Oddly, the book fails to give much of a sense of what exactly she goes through and feels when she is not institutionalized. When she is at the factory, the treatment, the fear and loathing of it, and how she acts and interacts around and with the people there give a good picture of her state of mind and condition there, but it's much less clear in her everyday life. What incidents she describes, from breaking up with a perfect-seeming boyfriend in her teens to a suicide attempt, are mostly shrouded in vagueness, with little sense of the accompanying state of mind or reasoning. There is some description of feeling, but it too is often fairly basic and general -- so also even when she does go on at a bit greater length:

Depression's torpid darkness, its void and waking death, it's what awaits me when I sink deeper. To where there are no words, no consciousness, just dull slumber, morning, noon, and night, the anxiety enveloping every cell.

Each morning when you wake up, the fear when you finally realize, with every part of you and with every thought. You are awake.

[For an overview, see e.g. Electroconvulsive Therapy in Sweden 2013.]

I said I was an author and that I needed my memories.

Only then did he look at me and say that the memories would come back. They always do. Sooner or later. Perhaps not all of them, definitely not all of them, but it's hard, if not impossible, to find a treatment that's free of side effects. You understand, don't you ? You can always make things up. Isn't that what authors do ?

(Y)our daughter never says what's on her mind. Have you noticed ? She only says what she thinks will make things easier for you, and in between she has those outbursts.

I have always held myself in high esteem. No one needed to tell me I was good at writing. I knew it, deep down, even in the years I wasn't writing

I've always known I can write as though it were a matter of life or death.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 June 2021

World Editions publicity page

Modernista publicity page

Oktober publicity page

Profile in the Irish Independent

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Swedish author Linda Boström Knausgård was born in 1972.

