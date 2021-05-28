the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 June 2021

1 June: Cankarjeva nagrada | International Booker Prize translators Q & A


1 June 2021 - Tuesday

Cankarjeva nagrada | International Booker Prize translators Q & A

       Cankarjeva nagrada

       They've announced the winner of this year's Cankar Prize, a relatively new Slovenian prize for the best original literature published over the past year, and it is Škrbine, by Gašper Kralj; see also the STA report at Total Slovenia News.
       See also the Založba /*cf. publicity page for Škrbine.

       International Booker Prize translators Q & A

       The winner of this year's International Booker Prize will be announced tomorrow, and at PEN Transmissions Maureen Freely leads A Roundtable with the International Booker Prize Shortlisted Translators -- Martin Aitken, Sasha Dugdale, Megan McDowell, Anna Moschovakis, Mark Polizzotti, and Adrian Nathan West.
       A great way to prepare yourself for the prize-announcement !

