the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 June 2021
1 June:
Cankarjeva nagrada | International Booker Prize translators Q & A
1 June 2021
- Tuesday
Cankarjeva nagrada | International Booker Prize translators Q & A
Cankarjeva nagrada
They've announced the winner of this year's Cankar Prize, a relatively new Slovenian prize for the best original literature published over the past year, and it is Škrbine, by Gašper Kralj; see also the STA report at Total Slovenia News.
See also the Založba /*cf. publicity page for Škrbine.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
International Booker Prize translators Q & A
The winner of this year's International Booker Prize will be announced tomorrow, and at PEN Transmissions Maureen Freely leads A Roundtable with the International Booker Prize Shortlisted Translators -- Martin Aitken, Sasha Dugdale, Megan McDowell, Anna Moschovakis, Mark Polizzotti, and Adrian Nathan West.
A great way to prepare yourself for the prize-announcement !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
previous entries (21 - 31 May 2021)
