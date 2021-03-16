

Sevastopol



by

Emilio Fraia



Title: Sevastopol Author: Emilio Fraia Genre: Stories Written: 2018 (Eng. 2021) Length: 117 pages Original in: Portuguese Availability: Sevastopol - US Sevastopol - UK Sevastopol - Canada directly from : New Directions (US) directly from : lolli editions (UK)

Portuguese title: Sebastopol

Translated by Zoë Perry

Our Assessment:



B+ : three solid story-telling variations

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 16/3/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"These reflective, self-aware tales eschew linear narration in favor of the characters' somewhat understated thematic musings. In the end, the reader is left to piece together the sketches in this promising if somewhat underwhelming triptych on the nature of storytelling." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Emilio Fraia's Sevastopol clearly alludes to Leo Tolstoy's Sevastopol Sketches, not just in its title but in its composition, with three pieces titled (as in the Tolstoy) 'December', 'May', and August' -- even as otherwise any connections are far less obvious; the stories in Sevastopol are not scenes of war, and they are not set around the Crimean locale; only in the final story does the place and time Tolstoy described figure in any significant way.

Sevastopol is very much about story-telling. The narrators of 'December' and 'May' each recount significant experiences from their lives but in each a separate story also figures prominently, stories within the stories: in 'December' the narrator comes across a video that clearly is based on her life yet in which: "Everything was inaccurate", while in 'August' the narrator, Nina, describes a theater-project she long worked on (featuring a painter, and set in nineteenth century Sevastopol). So also 'May' -- written in the third person -- first focuses on the mysterious disappearance of Adán but then repeatedly turns to Adán's own story-telling.

In all three pieces there are also other incidental examples of stories being told; typically, in 'August', Nina describes being at an Alcoholics Anonymous-type support group and listening to one woman, whose testimony switches back and forth between her family situation and "a story about the ocean, the waves"; the way: "The stories ran in parallel, never meeting" is reflected in Sevastopol as well, in both the whole and its parts.

'December' is narrated by Lena, a woman who had been a mountain climber; her project (as she called it) had been: "to reach the summit of the highest mountains of each of the seven continents". When only in her early twenties she had already had considerable success. Scaling Everest, however, everything changed. Her story was then presented to the public -- recorded by the photographer and documentary filmmaker Gino, recounted in Reader's Digest and National Geographic, and also by her:

I went out and told my story. I gave interviews. I did more than one TED talk. I made money. I became a successful speaker, someone who had beat the odds, overcome adversity, and moved forward with her head held high.

(W)hat's the difference between the story in this video of yours and the one I've told myself for so long ? Is there even a difference, in the end ?

It's about the life of a painter, Bogdan Trunov, a man who reached his heyday during the war years and then died young. He left behind many paintings, which have only fairly recently been discovered. What's most fascinating, Klaus said, is the way Trunov was always breathing the leaden air of war -- he was up to his neck in it -- but the war, the war itself, never appeared in his paintings.

I did what people do all the time. Tell stories, retell them, freeze them in time, try to make sense of them. This is me, I exist, this is my story, this happened to me

(P)eople have just two or three stories in their lives. You won't learn anything from it. No one learns anything from any story.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 June 2021

:

About the Author :

Brazilian author Emilio Fraia was born in 1982.

