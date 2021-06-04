Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Solomon's Vineyard



by

Jonathan Latimer



Originally published in the UK; first published in the US, in expurgated form, as The Fifth Grave

Our Assessment:



B : fast and wild ride, with a bit too much of everything

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times . 9/11/1941 Milward Kennedy

From the Reviews :

"Jonathan Latimer usually blends the tough with the smooth and humorous; in Solomon's Vineyard he is content with the tough. (...) Other readers will enjoy it, but will not find in it the urgent sincerity which gives the tough novels much more than a sensational value." - Milward Kennedy, Sunday Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Solomon's Vineyard of the title is a religious colony; as a local puts it, they: "Raise grapes ... and hell". Their longtime leader, named Solomon, apparently passed away five years ago, but they haven't quite let go, expecting him to rise again:

They had embalmed him like Lenin and had put him in a glass coffin where the people could look at him. They were waiting for the Day of Judgment, when Solomon would jump out and lead his people to heaven in a flaming catafalque.

An investigation was what I wanted. They'd find out the Vineyard's connexion with vice and gambling, and that would get the Grayson girl out. Everything would be jake, only I'd probably be dead.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2021

About the Author :

American author and screenwriter Jonathan Latimer lived 1906 to 1983.

