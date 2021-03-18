Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Woman in the Purple Skirt



by

Imamura Natsuko



Japanese title: むらさきのスカートの女

Translated by Lucy North

Akutagawa Prize, 2019 (I)

Our Assessment:



B : decent, psychologically compelling little tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 18/3/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Psychological thrillers fans who appreciate subtlety should take a look." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Unsurprisingly, The Woman in the Purple Skirt features a woman who always wears a purple skirt. As quickly becomes obvious, the narrator, who presents herself as 'the Woman in the Yellow Cardigan' and who lives in the same neighborhood as her, is obsessed with her. The Woman in the Purple Skirt can't help but attract attention -- the Woman in the Yellow Cardigan insists: "Nobody could ignore her" -- while:

Unfortunately, no one knows or cares about the Woman in the Yellow Cardigan. That's the difference between her and the Woman in the Purple Skirt.

"Director," I suddenly spoke up.

He gasped audibly. "Oh ! You scared me. How long have you been there, Gondo-san ?"

"I've been here all along."

"Oh. Sorry, I didn't notice you. You startled me. Well, take a seat."



It's been twenty years since my parents divorced and the family broke apart.

Could it be you ? We lost touch after you returned to China, but ... have you really come back all this way ... to see me ... ?

If the Woman in the Purple Skirt bears a resemblance to my sister, then maybe that means she is like me ... ? No ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 June 2021

About the Author :

Japanese author Imamura Natsuko (今村夏子) was born in 1980.

