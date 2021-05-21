the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 May 2021

21 May 2021 - Friday

       1970 nominees for the Nobel Prize in Literature

       As I recently noted, the Swedish Academy finally opened their archive of the 1970 deliberations for the Nobel Prize in Literature (which was awarded to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn that year); now, they've also released the official list (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of nominees (you have to be nominated to win ...).
       There were apparently 76 nominees -- quite a fall back from 1969's 103 --, with many familiar names, including quite a few who never won the prize but were nominated yet again, including: W.H.Auden, Borges, Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Max Frisch, Graham Greene, Ionesco, André Malraux, Alberto Moravia, Vladimir Nabokov, Simenon, and Tarjei Vesaas.
       First-time nominees include: Heðin Brú, Salvador Espriu, Alexander Lernet-Holenia, and Victoria Ocampo -- as well as the most baffling selection: Harold Macmillan. As for American writers being overlooked: hey, Frank Waters was nominated -- certainly an interesting choice.
       (Along with Heðin Brú (e.g. The Old Man and His Sons), William Heinesen (e.g. The Black Cauldron) was also nominated -- an impressive showing for writers from the Faroe Islands !)
       Always interesting to see, in any case.

       DUBLIN Literary Award

       They've announced the winner of this year's DUBLIN Literary Award, "the world's largest prize for a single novel published in English" (the work doesn't have to be written in English; if it's been translated into English, that's good enough), and it is Lost Children Archive, by Valeria Luiselli.

       See the publicity pages from Vintage and 4th Estate, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       Helen & Kurt Wolff Translator's Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Helen & Kurt Wolff Translator's Prize, for: "an outstanding literary translation from German into English published in the USA [or Canada] the previous year", and it is Jackie Smith for her translation of An Inventory of Losses, by Judith Schalansky -- selected from 31 submitted titles (all revealed ! hurrah !).

       I've been curious about this one but haven't seen it yet; see also the publicity pages from New Directions and MacLehose Press, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       HKW Internationale Literaturpreis

       The German Haus der Kulturen der Welt has announced the six-title shortlist for its International Literature Prize, honoring: "an outstanding work of contemporary international literature that has been translated into German for the first time".
       Always an interesting selection. Only two of the titles are translations from the English this year -- books by Jenny Offill and Ava Farmehri
       The winner will be announced 30 June.

       Journey to the End of the Night review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Louis-Ferdinand Céline's 1932 classic, Journey to the End of the Night.

       I've been meaning to get through some more Céline, so here's a start.

