The Disappearance of Jim Sullivan



by

Tanguy Viel



French title: La disparition de Jim Sullivan

Translated by Clayton McKee

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 8/4/2013 Baptiste Liger The French Review . (87:3) 3/2014 Warren Motte l'Humanité . 21/3/2013 Jean-Claude Lebrun Libération . 6/3/2013 Philippe Lançon L'Obs . 12/3/2013 Jean-Louis Ezine

From the Reviews :

"Dès lors, faudrait-il voir dans La Disparition de Jim Sullivan une compilation de clichés éculés depuis près de vingt ans ? Absolument. Et c'est fait exprès, pour la grande joie du lecteur et de l'auteur. (...) Le roman ne saurait se résumer à cette seule intrigue, micmac des oeuvres de Philip Roth, Joyce Carol Oates, Laura Kasischke, Jim Harrison ou Richard Ford." - Baptiste Liger, L'Express





" La Disparition de Jim Sullivan peut rejoindre sur les étagères le rayon roman américain, le rayon roman français, le rayon critique littéraire, ou passer de l'un à l'autre suivant les pages et son humeur. Accessoirement et sans le dire, Tanguy Viel montre comment la Vérité sur l'affaire Harry Quebert, best-seller à l'américaine de Joël Dicker publié cet automne aux éditions de Fallois, joint tant de succès à tant de stupidité." - Philippe Lançon, Libération





The complete review 's Review :

The concept behind The Disappearance of Jim Sullivan is great: the French author writing the novel admits that he's hit a wall writing French stories, set in France, with French characters: "I think I gave up on France mainly because I found it too static, too petrified, somehow". What to do ? Write an American novel instead ! After all: "It was a breath of fresh air when I read American novels -- international novels, as I took to saying". (The fact that they're successful -- "translated into every language and are sold in almost every bookstore" -- is of course part of the allure for the author seeking greater recognition.)

What is provincial when it comes from France somehow comes across as universal when it is American:

Even authors from Montana who write about hunting and fishing and gathering firewood for the winter sell just as many copies in Paris as in New York. I can't wrap my head around it. We have hectares of forests and rivers, we have a country that has twice the fishing and hunting of Montana, yet we can't manage to write international novels.

This type of event, which hovers over books, can involve the characters in problems of their times.

It's true, said Dwayne, that our story resembles something from a book. I'd say one by Jim Harrison, don't you think ? And she answered no, that it was a story by a woman, a story by Laura Kasischke or Joyce Carol Oates. Or even one by Richard Ford, he thought, watching a moth get annoyed at the ceiling light. Maybe Alice Munro, she thought. No, I know, he continued, it's one by Philip Roth.

And there you have it, that's America: no one knows what happened and his body was never found.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 May 2021

About the Author :

French author Tanguy Viel was born in 1973.

