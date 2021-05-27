

the complete review - fiction

Mrs. Murakami's Garden



by

Mario Bellatin



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Oto no-Murakami monogatari

Spanish title: El jardín de la señora Murakami

Translated and with a Note by Heather Cleary

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing faux-Japanese fiction

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . Winter/2021 Kit Maude

From the Reviews :

"The contextual sleight of hand reflects the psychologies and motivations of the characters; although the reader knows precisely how everyone ended up, they are continually left guessing at how they came to be there." - Kit Maude, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Mrs. Murakami's Garden begins more or less at its conclusion, the opening sentence revealing that, after the death of Mr. Murakami: "Mrs. Izu Murakami's garden would soon be dismantled". Much of the novel is, however, retrospective, looking back at how Mrs. Murakami's garden came about -- and how Izu became Mrs. Murakami.

Mrs. Murakami's Garden has the feel of a Japanese novella, beginning with its restrained prose but especially in its references, including the use of Japanese terms and specifics, often explained in a footnote. That Mrs. Murakami's Garden isn't quite what it seems is already suggested in those arguably overly-solicitous footnotes: the second one, for example, explains what 'kimono' means ("Traditional garment typically made by women"), and many of the terms are similarly familiar. Despite all the Japanese references (and Japanese names), the locale is evidently not Japan: there are several mentions of Japan, but it is always described as elsewhere; Izu is also described as having skin typical of the Ochun region -- "A region set squarely in the middle of the country, which produces women known for having remarkably well-delineated figures" -- which does not appear to correspond to any Japanese locale.

Throughout the novel, there is a tension between the traditional and the new. So also at university, when Izu was a student there, where there were two competing factions, the Radical Conservatives and the Adamantly Modern -- whereby:

The Radical Conservatives had controlled the department since its creation. They wanted to protect their ancestral past without the incursion of foreign ideas or contemporary techniques for preserving the country's patrimony.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 May 2021

:

Deep Vellum publicity page

Cambourakis publicity page

See Index of Latin and South American literature

Other books from Deep Vellum

About the Author :

Mexican author Mario Bellatin was born in 1960.

