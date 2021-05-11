the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2021

11 May: Solzhenitsyn's Nobel | Libris Literatuur Prijs | King Kong Theory review


11 May 2021 - Tuesday

Solzhenitsyn's Nobel | Libris Literatuur Prijs | King Kong Theory review

       Solzhenitsyn's Nobel

       The Swedish Academy has now, belatedly, opened the archives of the Nobel Prize deliberations from 50 years ago, regarding the 1970 prize awarded to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn; regrettably, they haven't posted information -- such as the list of nominated authors -- at the archive-site yet.
       Kaj Schueler, of Svenska Dagbladet, appears to have been first on the scene to inspect the papers; his report, Hemliga dokument: Därför fick Aleksandr Solzjenitsyn is unfortunately paywalled, but at least from the first section we can glean the most important news: that Solzhenitsyn was a near-unanimous choice, with only Artur Lundkvist strongly opposed, and that the two authors he beat out were Pablo Neruda (who was awarded the prize the next year) and Patrick White, who would get the prize in 1973.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Libris Literatuur Prijs

       They've announced the winner of this year's Libris Literatuur Prijs, one of the leading Dutch literary prizes, and it is Cliënt E. Busken, by (eighty-one-year-old) Jeroen Brouwers.
       See also the Dutch Foundation for Literature information page for this book "about the decline of a man with dementia".

       Brouwers' Sunken Red was translated into English over thirty years ago -- and reviewed in The New York Times Book Review back in the day, 'In Short': "Told with an aching beauty in a spiraling form that gradually reveals more and more, Sunken Red is a cathartic achievement" -- but that seems to have been the extent of it; it'll be interesting to see if his work will now get another look from US/UK publishers.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       King Kong Theory review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the new translation, by Frank Wynne, of Virginie Despentes' King Kong Theory, out last year in the UK from Fitzcarraldo Editions and now out -- today, in fact -- in the US from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

       This 2006 work is the rare example of a work of contemporary non-fiction that has been re-issued in a new translation (Stéphanie Benson's translation appeared in 2009). (Re-translations of recent works of fiction are also relatively rare, but you do see more of them.) It must be something about the work: the Germans gave it a second try recently as well (Kiepenheuer & Witsch) -- and there are also two translations into Spanish.
       (Given the importance of the tone and voice to the work, there may have been good reason to have another go at it.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


