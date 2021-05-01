the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 May 2021
They've announced the winners of this year's Latvian Literature Awards -- Laligaba --, the leading Latvian literary awards.
Jānis Joņevs' Tīģeris won the fiction award; see also the Dienas Grāmata publicity page.
Jānis Elsbergs' translations of poetry by Čārlzs Bukovskis won for best translation.
Čārlzs Bukovskis ?
Yes, that's Charles Bukowski.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Patricia Fara on Isaac Newton's London Career, in Life After Gravity, just out from Oxford University Press.
That's the second Fara title on Newton under review -- I got to her Newton back in 2002 --; there are also quite a few other Newton-related titles under review.
See also Tyler Cowen's recent conversation with Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts.
