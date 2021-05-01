the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2021

1 May: Laligaba | Life After Gravity review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 May 2021 - Saturday

Laligaba | Life After Gravity review

       Laligaba

       They've announced the winners of this year's Latvian Literature Awards -- Laligaba --, the leading Latvian literary awards.
       Jānis Joņevs' Tīģeris won the fiction award; see also the Dienas Grāmata publicity page.
       Jānis Elsbergs' translations of poetry by Čārlzs Bukovskis won for best translation. Čārlzs Bukovskis ? Yes, that's Charles Bukowski.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Life After Gravity review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Patricia Fara on Isaac Newton's London Career, in Life After Gravity, just out from Oxford University Press.

       That's the second Fara title on Newton under review -- I got to her Newton back in 2002 --; there are also quite a few other Newton-related titles under review.

       See also Tyler Cowen's recent conversation with Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 April 2021)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2021 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links