Chasing the Dream
The complete review's Review:
The dream chased by the protagonist of Liane de Pougy's novel, Josiane de Valneige, is that of love.
Not to be loved -- that she considers: "hardly an accomplishment, it's nothing at all to be proud of; it happens to the plainest of women", but to love someone else: "to love is everything".
Marriage at a young age was a disappointment; it didn't take long before it was clear it was: "a bourgeois existence too burdensome for an impatient twenty-year-old to bear".
Young Mme Aubertin fled -- into the arms of another man -- and began what would be a lengthy quest.
Tardenot is very well known, he specialises in our fin de siècle ailments. The best way he could think of to cure me of what he called, by a horrible name incidentally: neurasthenia -- yes, imagine that, I was a neurasthenic ! -- was for me to take him as my lover.But as the years go by she finds herself still dissatisfied -- or, in fact, ever more so, the love she seeks continuing to elude her. She sees herself as: "the Tantalus of the human heart !"
Withdrawing from Paris, she does find what she is looking for -- "I am in love ! I love, I love !!!", she can finally proclaim -- but, of course, it doesn't prove quite that simple. The young man in question, Paul Duvert, is of "delicate health" (and, living with his widowed mother, "a little too much tied to his mother's apron strings") -- but: "with his frank yet mysterious gaze, his poet's brow, his guileless heart" is the first man Josiane is truly swept away by, the first man she can simply love. He is similarly taken by her -- but complications arise, not least in the appearance of one of the men from her past. Josiane's insouciant "What woman doesn't have a little history of her own ?" hides that she has a lot of history, of the sort that would deeply trouble Paul; she chooses to give him only the slightest glimpse of the truth and lie about the rest, but the seeds of doubt are planted .....
Josiane loves Paul, and he loves her, but can their love flower together ? Josiane truly loves -- but that, here, also requires her to make what amounts to the greatest sacrifice, a vicious circle from which there is no happy escape.
Even in its final, very melodramatic turn Chasing the Dream remains an agreeably light novel. Josiane is an unusual romantic heroine. De Pougy doesn't wallow in any would-be sordidness of her many affairs, or sensationalize them; it's all very casual and natural, with Josiane finding the details hardly worth a mention. Her romantic hopes for love, and the difficulties she has even coming close to it, give the story some drive -- the novel is, ultimately, a straightforward romantic-quest-tale -- but even though her longing is presented somewhat over the top, it doesn't come across as too absurd or ridiculous (as such longing-for-love easily can in a romance novel). It helps that Josiane isn't seeking approval -- she doesn't need to be loved, as so many romantic heroines desperately do, but rather wants to find what satisfies her -- as does the fact that Josiane doesn't let her idealized-love-wish get in the way of her having a good time along the way.
That she enjoys a life of easy comfort, without ever really having material concerns -- she professes to be indifferent to money, but is also extraordinarily fortunate in never having to worry about it --, whether as a mistress or then withdrawing on her own, also makes for one less thing for her to worry about: the stock issue of women being financially dependent on men (and acting accordingly), so common to stories of that (and many other) times, is pushed aside here. Yes, Josiane's wealth comes from her relationships with men -- but she treats that almost as if it is incidental, certain that she would have managed no less well regardless. If the whole scenario is very unlikely, de Pougy nevertheless conveys Josiane's attitude convincingly; much of the success of the character (and the story) comes from that.
Chasing the Dream is a light piece of entertainment, but it is cleverly done. Managing to indulge in the most typical romance-tropes but also upending many of the expectations one has from this kind of story, de Pougy shows a fine touch in this, her first novel. If many of the pieces are familiar, de Pougy nevertheless crafts a work that is more than just a run-of-the-mill period-curiosity.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 May 2021
French author Liane de Pougy (born Anne-Marie Chassaigne) lived 1869 to 1950.
